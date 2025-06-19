nrcarlisle
Four-star WR and Texas A&M commit Madden Williams was originally due on campus for an official visit during the June 6th weekend. But an opportunity to take part in Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson's "Flight Camp" pushed back those plans to this past Monday.
Williams made the trip from Bellflower (Calif.) to Tallahassee on Monday to take in Florida State's campus for just the second time. This time, he brought his family, including his father who instilled in Madden a love for the Seminoles.
"It was my dream school growing up," Williams said. "My father watched Peter Warrick, Deion Sanders, all of the greats. That was his favorite team and that relayed on to me so I've been a Florida State fan since I was four or five years old. Being able to get them out here — my goal was for them to be able to see what we've been seeing the whole time and how much love I have for Florida State."
"It was great being able to get out here," Madden added. "It was my second time but the first time having my parents out here. It was great being able to get them out here and really see what Florida State was all about. Being able to see all the coaches, the players and interact with them — it was definitely a great visit for me."
Williams has been committed to Texas A&M since December, but a few programs have been pushing for a flip as of late. Florida State and Washington ha\ve set the pace — with Arizona State also receiving an official visit this month. Williams was open about his recruitment not being shut down and hinted towards a final decision coming sometime after his final official visit to College Station this upcoming weekend.
"I don't have a problem with traveling to go out of state for college," Williams said. "For me, it was the comfort of being able to get them (my family) around Coach Norvell, Coach Malzahn and Coach Harris and have them understand what I see in the school."
Williams did get to spend some more time with the coaching staff over the course of the visit and compared him to another player that has come over from the west coast.
"They compared me to some different guys," Williams said. "Using me kind of how they are going to be using Duce Robinson this year and just being that one-on-one jump ball receiver. Putting me in situations where I can go win and use my skillsets to the best of my abilities. Hearing all of that made me happy and allowed me to see myself in an offense like this," Williams said.
Williams exited his visit showing a lot of affinity for Florida State but it still may prove to be a challenge to move him off his longtime pledge to the Aggies. What would it take for Florida State to pull off a flip?
"Communication, consistency," Williams said. "Like both schools, here and Washington, have been communicating with me almost every day. So just being able to have them show that love — it's been great. Them applying that pressure has definitely helped."
Florida State will look to continue putting the pressure on for a top receiver target. Williams is a Rivals100 prospect, considered to be the No. 91-ranked prospect in the country nationally and the No. 12 receiver prospect in the country.