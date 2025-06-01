Quitman (Ga.) Brooks County defensive back Traveviss Stevenson has seen a bloom in his recruitment this spring.The Georgia Tech commit received offers from Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Florida and Florida State following his pledge to the Yellow Jackets. That has spurred a look into other programs this summer before making a final decision.For Florida State, it was a second chance to rise in the three-star's recruitment."We started off on the wrong foot," Stevenson explained. "But they came out here and showed me that's not who they are. They changed my whole perspective on them. I had come down for a camp and the coach told me they were going to offer me and they hadn't. All they did was slow play it. But they showed me (today) I was a priority for them."The new defensive staff got a chance to reconcile with Stevenson and he got to spend time with some of the players. Most of the weekend was spent with Coach Devin Rispress and redshirt freshman Charles Lester."We bonded fast," Stevenson said of Lester. "We have that big brother / little brother bond already. He's a good big brother already. It's a great spot."As the Seminoles pushed to make a better impression this weekend, it appears that they have at the very least given Stevenson something to think about."Florida State is a great place to be if you want to be a unit. They are going to push you hard and coaches are going to be real with you," he said. "They shot up a little bit just off the simple fact that the school is a family and the culture there. That's what I like and that's what I'm looking for in a school.Florida State has told Stevenson that he can play all three positions in the defensive backfield. The three-star heads to Texas next weekend and then will see Auburn, Georgia Tech and Georgia over the next month.He plans to take all of those official visits and will make a final decision in July 10th.