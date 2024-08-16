Bryce Fitzgerald Nugget

Spoke to two sources close to Miami. One felt he was going to LSU. The other had heard until recently UF was in the lead. The Gators biggest issue though is Bryce Fitzgerald is concerned that Napier will be fired. Neither said Miami was going to land him though neither would be surprised if they did. There are many who feel because Fitzgerald is a Columbus kid that he would end up at Miami. Fitz is not your typical Columbus player. He just transferred there this year. He was at Belen most of his time there. He does not have ties or former family members which went to Columbus or Miami.
I felt FSU's chances of landing Fitzgerald were slim until he took a visit. I was told he fell in love with FSU. I feel FSU has a legit shot at pulling him off. Not ready to put a futurecast in. Miami has a ton of safeties committed and landed a stud last year who may start. Fitzgerald wants to play early and FSU gives him their best shot. If not for Napier and his hot seat I would put them down as the school that he chooses. FSU has a very good shot at landing him. He chooses a school tomorrow.
