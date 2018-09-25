Welcome to the New Rivals Community

Wanting to join the rest of our members? Feel free to sign up today.

Help and tutorials · Login

Sign Up

  1. Football Forums

    1. The Tribal Council

      Home for FSU sports news and scoop
      Discussions:
      78,433
      Messages:
      1,297,214
      CobraEatr Latest: PK Sam, Snoop, and other former WRs starting mentor group for current WRs CobraEatr, Sep 25, 2018 at 4:30 AM
      RSS

    2. Tribal Council - Club Level

      Exclusive Message Board for Ultimate Ticket Gold Members. This Seminole fan only forum is for serious discussion of FSU football, basketball, baseball and recruiting.
      Discussions:
      2,865
      Messages:
      72,460
      Seminole Dynasty Mike Latest: Rewatched condensed version VS NIU Seminole Dynasty Mike, Sep 25, 2018 at 1:31 AM
      RSS

    3. Premium Recruiting Board

      For Warchant.com Premium Members only. Breaking recruiting news will be posted here first!
      Discussions:
      13,244
      Messages:
      265,439
      William873 Latest: Examples of schools that have made or are making the O-Line a priority William873, Sep 25, 2018 at 4:27 AM
      RSS

  2. Basketball Forums

    1. Seminole Hoops Talk

      Your spot to discuss Men's and Women's Hoops as well as 'Noles recruiting on the hardwood
      Discussions:
      4,485
      Messages:
      59,435
      Frynole Latest: Zimife Nwokeji Frynole, Sep 24, 2018 at 9:36 PM
      RSS

  3. Other Forums

    1. Seminole Networking

      The place for Noles to make connections
      Discussions:
      12
      Messages:
      40
      NoleRob Latest: Logo Design NoleRob, Sep 23, 2018 at 8:05 AM
      RSS

    2. The Locker Room

      Movies, music, television or anything not related to sports or politics is fair game here.
      Discussions:
      8,206
      Messages:
      212,771
      Imtotallynottribe Latest: Star Wars redone as an anime Imtotallynottribe, Sep 25, 2018 at 12:59 AM
      RSS

    3. Pro and General Sports Forum

      For discussion of sports other than Florida State
      Discussions:
      1,009
      Messages:
      26,075
      seminole97 Latest: Good thing the Bucs didn't draft Derwin James seminole97, Sep 25, 2018 at 3:13 AM
      RSS

    4. Smack Board

      Warchant.com Smack Board
      Discussions:
      2,277
      Messages:
      39,195
      Smackum Latest: SO ITS BEEN 3001 DAYS SINCE UF BEAT FSU IN THAT DUMP IN GAINESVILLE.. Smackum, Sep 25, 2018 at 2:54 AM
      RSS

    5. Tickets, Trades, & Travel

      Got tickets? Need tickets? How about a ride? This is your spot. Also, use this board to buy, sell and trade Seminole Merchandise, videos and autographs, and to coordinate travels plans, give travel tips, and other useful things related to following the Noles all over the country.
      Discussions:
      2,593
      Messages:
      7,028
      primetime13 Latest: Two Louisville tickets primetime13, Sep 24, 2018 at 11:37 PM
      RSS

    6. Florida State Academics

      This board is for discussing academic issues at Florida State University.
      Discussions:
      450
      Messages:
      4,909
      RTM58 Latest: Good article on the incoming FSU class. RTM58, Sep 21, 2018 at 12:44 PM
      RSS

    7. Warchant Technical Center

      If you want to post a test or see if you can display an image or try out another HTML trick please do it on this board.
      Discussions:
      338
      Messages:
      1,007
      miami seminole Latest: Threads from 2015?!? miami seminole, Sep 24, 2018 at 8:43 PM
      RSS

    8. Tomahawks

      Archive of selected threads from Warchant
      Discussions:
      120
      Messages:
      15,713
      noleforever95 Latest: Softball celebration on Friday -- Update on location (Champions Club) noleforever95, Jun 8, 2018
      RSS

    9. FSU Baseball Forum

      Who's on first? What's on second? I don't know is on third. Talk about FSU baseball on this exclusive forum.
      Discussions:
      3,289
      Messages:
      53,142
      FEARmySPEAR76 Latest: Notable players missing from roster list FEARmySPEAR76, Sep 24, 2018 at 11:36 PM
      RSS

    10. FSU Sports Message Board

      Open forum to discuss Seminole sports
      Discussions:
      1,632
      Messages:
      59,812
      speedfrk Latest: NIU POST Game Thread speedfrk, Sep 24, 2018 at 6:25 PM
      RSS

  4. National Forums

    1. College Football

      College Football Soundoff - The online meeting place for college football fans

    2. College Basketball

      College Basketball Board

    3. Football Recruiting

      The Main Board

    4. Basketball Recruiting

      Basketball Recruiting Board

    5. College Baseball Clubhouse

      Rivals.com College Baseball Forum

    6. High School Sports Central

      Rivals.com High School Sports Forum