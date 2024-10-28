nrcarlisle
Aug 7, 2022
- 3,137
- 2,382
- 853
- 27
Early Signing Day is December 4th and Florida State has three home games remaining before pen hits paper in early December (Nov. 2nd UNC, Nov. 23 Charleston Southern, Nov. 30 UF). Florida State has a couple of opportunities left to bring prospects in on official visits in the final month. Here is an updated list of who we expect to be on campus in the coming months and who hasn't set a visit yet but may end up on campus.
OFFICIAL VISITORS:
Jayvan Boggs (Nov. 2nd)
Note: After being offered by Florida State on October 10th, Boggs will be officially visiting Florida State this upcoming weekend for the North Carolina game. It'll be Boggs' first trip to Tallahassee since July of 2023. With the decommitment of CJ Wiley, this visit takes on even more importance.
Tobi Haastrup (Nov. 2nd)
Preview story: Tobi Haastrup previews official visit with Florida State
Chase Linton (Nov. 2nd)
Note: I got a text from Linton this morning that his official visit is still on for this weekend. I had previously reported the visit to be cancelled as the Rivals national team did multiple stories with Linton and there was no mention of this visit or Florida State in the top schools. Nevertheless, he will be here this weekend.
POTENTIAL VISITORS:
Tae'Shaun Gelsey - The Florida commit was offered by Florida State on October 10th. The last word on Gelsey was that him and FSU were working on logistics for a visit. His father is an FSU fan. There has been no update on when that visit would take place or if it will take place at all. Gelsey was on campus earlier in June for an elite camp. With TE commit Chase Loftin looking shakier by the minute, I would not be surprised to see a visit date be set up soon.
Tim Griffin - Florida State is in the top three for Griffin and he has a commitment date set for November 23rd. As of this morning, Griffin has told me that there is no update on setting an official visit with Florida State. If he is going to OV, he has two home games to set an official visit date before his tentative commitment date. This includes the Charleston Southern game on his commitment date. It's not entirely impossible he ends up on campus this weekend but you'd think that if he was going to be here this weekend the logistics would have been worked out by now.
Dallas Wilson - At least one other recruiting service is reporting that Wilson will be visiting for the Florida game on Nov. 30th. We cannot confirm that his visit has been scheduled.
Benny Patterson III - There are rumors that he has set a visit with Florida State for the Florida game on Nov. 30th but right now I can't say if that's officially or unofficially. He has been committed to Cincinnati since April.
