2025 Recruiting Class-Committed, Uncommited, What is next?

If you look at Rivals' team rankings, FSU has a 4.1 average for their 10 commitments. Ohio State has a 4.0, but with 22 total commits sits atop the leader board. Only LSU, which sits at 10th (4.07-15 Total Commits), and Oregon, which is at (4.0-15 Total Commits) and 4th overall, have a ranking average above 4.0.
Javion Hilson is the No. 1 Weak side DE according to Rivals. That should be good enough for him to eventually land a 5th Star. Solomon Thomas is rated the No. 1 OG according to Rivals.com. He is listed as a 5-Star recruit. If Hilson gets a 5th star, and I would expect him to, FSU will have two legit 5 star prospects in their class.
Let us take a look at the class:
QB Tramell Jones - (4-Star) 6'1-190 - (Committed to FSU) FSU has locked their quarterback up for the 2025 class. After flirting with UF, Jones told The Osceola that he is shutting it down. Don't look for FSU to sign another quarterback.
RB Byron Louis - (4-Star-#7 Overall) 6'1-200 / Ousmane Kromah -6'2-220 (4-Star-#6 Overall) - FSU is going to land one of the two backs. It would be great for them to land both backs but let’s not get too greedy. Louis has been leaning FSU for a very long time. He took a visit to Georgia, and Miami really wants him. I like FSU's chances because of the Patrick Surtain tie. It worked with Gregory Thomas. I see the same thing happening with his recruitment. I say follow the visits with Louis...Jan, March, April and last in June 21. Kromah is going to commit soon. FSU/UGA are the top two. If he goes FSU, does Louis go to UGA or does FSU pull both?
WR CJ Wiley - (4-Star-15th Overall) 6'4-22 (Committed to FSU) Rivals has 14 receivers rated ahead of Wiley. No knock but I have to watch the other 14 guy’s film. Wiley is an elite receiver. I talk about ELITE traits. He has elite size. He has elite or close to elite hands. He is so smooth running routes. Wiley is a special talent. He is Keon Coleman but faster. I think Wiley is another player who could earn a 5th star at some point. I also think there should be two categories for receivers -outside and slot. CJ Wiley is an outside receiver.
Daylan McCutcheon - (4-Star-18th Overall) 6'0-175 - I feel Daylan could be the next commit. He is very good. He plays on the outside but we see him more as a slot receiver at the next level. Add him to this class and FSU has two very good players committed.
Holding Pattern - Joshua Moore (Committed to UF), Vernell Brown (UF Lean)
TE Chase Loftin - (4-Star-17th Overall) 6'5-220-(Committed to FSU) FSU pulled off an impressive win with Loftin. He will need time to develop but his skill set can't be questioned. He has size, speed and pretty good hands. He also runs good routes. There is not much not to like. I thought FSU would try and land two tight ends in this class. That may still happen but I now expect that spot to go to a transfer portal TE.
OL - Solomon Thomas - (5-Star-1st Overall OG) 6'3-280 (Committed to FSU), Peyton Joseph (4-Star-15th Overall-OG). (Committed to FSU)
FSU sits pretty at offensive guard with Thomas and Joseph. Anyone else they are looking at will be tackles. We can't stress this enough. Josh Petty is No. 1 on their board. We feel Petty will end up in the class. He is someone that could commit before the summer is out. If they land Petty, I am sure FSU would like to land one more tackle in their class. Ty Haywood is most likely going to go to Alabama. We will most likely see some more options emerge.
DE Javion Hilson (4-Star-1st Overall-WDE) 6'5-230-(Committed to FSU) I feel Hilson is one of the best if not the best DE in the country. He reminds me of Dallas Turner, who went round 1 from Alabama and played HS at Saint Thomas Aquinas. Hilson has elite quickness off the edge. Even when Hilson does not get to the quarterback he puts pressure on them.
Jared Smith (4-Star-4th Overall) 6'5-230 - FSU is going to have to fight Auburn for Smith. He took a visit recently and FSU felt so good about him and Grady ao they dropped Nick Clayton. This is big-game hunting. If Smith does not end up choosing FSU, we could see them circle back on Clayton.
DT Kevin Wynn - (4-Star-22nd Overall) 6’4-320 (Committed to FSU) / Myron Charles – (4-Star-1Oth Overall SDE) (Committed to FSU) FSU is sitting in a position of strength at DT. They have two of the better defensive tackles in the Southeast. Charles chose FSU over Texas and Miami. Wynn comes from Georgia, where they are loaded at that position this year. With these two committed FSU can wait and see what happens with Jalen Wiggins and Justus Terry. I expect Wiggins to flip eventually and Terry to end up at Georgia.
LB Ethan Pritchard - (4-Star-21st Rated OLB) 6’2-200 - (Committed to FSU) Ethan has flown under the radar because he committed early to FSU and did not show interest in any other programs. He is a good athlete. Believe he played in the secondary and is now a backer. Can be an every-down backer. He can run. He can play in coverage. You can have him come off the edge and rush the quarterback. FSU has a major need at LB and is now going to have to rely on its ability to FLIP someone. Tavion Wallace just committed to Arkansas and TJ Alford is committed to Ohio State. Ty Jackson is also another option at linebacker.
DB - Gregory Thomas - (4-Star-22nd Overall) 6’2-200 (Committed to FSU) After landing a stellar defensive back class in 2024, FSU is on the verge of doing so again in 2024. Thomas is a kid that can play either CB or S. FSU will look to bring in 2-3 more defensive backs in this class. We expect Max Redmon to become a Seminole.
Final Thoughts: FSU had a nice hot streak going and then all of the sudden the LB misses seemed to put a halt to that momentum. FSU is going to land a top rated running back in the next two months. They are also leading for Josh Petty. He would be the best OT prospect FSU has landed in over a decade. I know there are some that are upset with the linebacker recruiting but I do believe that Wallace will end up in FSU class in December and the Noles will land one other backer (Alford or Jackson) in this year’s class. The one thing is FSU coaches are looking for quality over quantity. They are in a position of strength and you could not say that 2-3 years ago.
Javion Hilson is the No. 1 Weak side DE according to Rivals. That should be good enough for him to eventually land a 5th Star. Solomon Thomas is rated the No. 1 OG according to Rivals.com. He is listed as a 5-Star recruit. If Hilson gets a 5th star, and I would expect him to, FSU will have two legit 5 star prospects in their class.
Let us take a look at the class:
QB Tramell Jones - (4-Star) 6'1-190 - (Committed to FSU) FSU has locked their quarterback up for the 2025 class. After flirting with UF, Jones told The Osceola that he is shutting it down. Don't look for FSU to sign another quarterback.
RB Byron Louis - (4-Star-#7 Overall) 6'1-200 / Ousmane Kromah -6'2-220 (4-Star-#6 Overall) - FSU is going to land one of the two backs. It would be great for them to land both backs but let’s not get too greedy. Louis has been leaning FSU for a very long time. He took a visit to Georgia, and Miami really wants him. I like FSU's chances because of the Patrick Surtain tie. It worked with Gregory Thomas. I see the same thing happening with his recruitment. I say follow the visits with Louis...Jan, March, April and last in June 21. Kromah is going to commit soon. FSU/UGA are the top two. If he goes FSU, does Louis go to UGA or does FSU pull both?
WR CJ Wiley - (4-Star-15th Overall) 6'4-22 (Committed to FSU) Rivals has 14 receivers rated ahead of Wiley. No knock but I have to watch the other 14 guy’s film. Wiley is an elite receiver. I talk about ELITE traits. He has elite size. He has elite or close to elite hands. He is so smooth running routes. Wiley is a special talent. He is Keon Coleman but faster. I think Wiley is another player who could earn a 5th star at some point. I also think there should be two categories for receivers -outside and slot. CJ Wiley is an outside receiver.
Daylan McCutcheon - (4-Star-18th Overall) 6'0-175 - I feel Daylan could be the next commit. He is very good. He plays on the outside but we see him more as a slot receiver at the next level. Add him to this class and FSU has two very good players committed.
Holding Pattern - Joshua Moore (Committed to UF), Vernell Brown (UF Lean)
TE Chase Loftin - (4-Star-17th Overall) 6'5-220-(Committed to FSU) FSU pulled off an impressive win with Loftin. He will need time to develop but his skill set can't be questioned. He has size, speed and pretty good hands. He also runs good routes. There is not much not to like. I thought FSU would try and land two tight ends in this class. That may still happen but I now expect that spot to go to a transfer portal TE.
OL - Solomon Thomas - (5-Star-1st Overall OG) 6'3-280 (Committed to FSU), Peyton Joseph (4-Star-15th Overall-OG). (Committed to FSU)
FSU sits pretty at offensive guard with Thomas and Joseph. Anyone else they are looking at will be tackles. We can't stress this enough. Josh Petty is No. 1 on their board. We feel Petty will end up in the class. He is someone that could commit before the summer is out. If they land Petty, I am sure FSU would like to land one more tackle in their class. Ty Haywood is most likely going to go to Alabama. We will most likely see some more options emerge.
DE Javion Hilson (4-Star-1st Overall-WDE) 6'5-230-(Committed to FSU) I feel Hilson is one of the best if not the best DE in the country. He reminds me of Dallas Turner, who went round 1 from Alabama and played HS at Saint Thomas Aquinas. Hilson has elite quickness off the edge. Even when Hilson does not get to the quarterback he puts pressure on them.
Jared Smith (4-Star-4th Overall) 6'5-230 - FSU is going to have to fight Auburn for Smith. He took a visit recently and FSU felt so good about him and Grady ao they dropped Nick Clayton. This is big-game hunting. If Smith does not end up choosing FSU, we could see them circle back on Clayton.
DT Kevin Wynn - (4-Star-22nd Overall) 6’4-320 (Committed to FSU) / Myron Charles – (4-Star-1Oth Overall SDE) (Committed to FSU) FSU is sitting in a position of strength at DT. They have two of the better defensive tackles in the Southeast. Charles chose FSU over Texas and Miami. Wynn comes from Georgia, where they are loaded at that position this year. With these two committed FSU can wait and see what happens with Jalen Wiggins and Justus Terry. I expect Wiggins to flip eventually and Terry to end up at Georgia.
LB Ethan Pritchard - (4-Star-21st Rated OLB) 6’2-200 - (Committed to FSU) Ethan has flown under the radar because he committed early to FSU and did not show interest in any other programs. He is a good athlete. Believe he played in the secondary and is now a backer. Can be an every-down backer. He can run. He can play in coverage. You can have him come off the edge and rush the quarterback. FSU has a major need at LB and is now going to have to rely on its ability to FLIP someone. Tavion Wallace just committed to Arkansas and TJ Alford is committed to Ohio State. Ty Jackson is also another option at linebacker.
DB - Gregory Thomas - (4-Star-22nd Overall) 6’2-200 (Committed to FSU) After landing a stellar defensive back class in 2024, FSU is on the verge of doing so again in 2024. Thomas is a kid that can play either CB or S. FSU will look to bring in 2-3 more defensive backs in this class. We expect Max Redmon to become a Seminole.
Final Thoughts: FSU had a nice hot streak going and then all of the sudden the LB misses seemed to put a halt to that momentum. FSU is going to land a top rated running back in the next two months. They are also leading for Josh Petty. He would be the best OT prospect FSU has landed in over a decade. I know there are some that are upset with the linebacker recruiting but I do believe that Wallace will end up in FSU class in December and the Noles will land one other backer (Alford or Jackson) in this year’s class. The one thing is FSU coaches are looking for quality over quantity. They are in a position of strength and you could not say that 2-3 years ago.