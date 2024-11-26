2025 Running Back options

If Marion comes in I would not be surprised if FSU went after Deandre. He has around 1,500 all-purpose yards according to his head coach. He was someone that FSU was in on early and the thought was a commitment may come. He is a top 5 back in Florida this year.Osceola always seems to have a good run game. With Swint it is no surprise. FSU showed some interest. He committed early on to UCF. He is someone that can play special teams. I like that he brings a blend of speed and quickness to your offense.Clark is a reason why FSU should have spent more time in Tampa. He has been committed to UF for awhile now. With them landing Louis, FSU needs to try and return the favor. He gives you a back with more size.He is not big but Wilder is well-built. He was on a team that made the state finals. They could be back in the finals this year. He has the ability to break off long runs. He is committed to Louisville.First saw him at Dillard as a freshman can away impressed. He is similar to Lucas, who came from Indiana this past season. He is committed to App State. He has some Treshaun Ward in his game. I like that he can also help out in the passing game.Yes, he is committed to Temple. Yes, Temple just fired his coach. If you don't believe me ask Jerry and Pat what they think about this kid. On third and over 20 last year in the state title game vs. Norland it was Troupe's impressive run that ended the game. He is not big but Troupe runs with power. He is tough to bring down. I feel like he plays with a chip on his shoulder.