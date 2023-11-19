ADVERTISEMENT

Football 2nd Look Sunday-The Osceola staff looks back at FSU's 58-13 win over North Alabama

The Osceola staff will be rewatching FSU's win over North Alabama to move to 11-0 on the season throughout the day Sunday and even into Monday. FSU ran away with the game after falling behind 13-0 to UNA in the first quarter before scoring 58 unanswered points. The convincing win over the Lions allowed some of the Seminoles' backups and less experienced players get some significant playing time in the 2nd half and that will be more of the focus on 2nd look today.

It goes without saying, but I will, that there is a part of this that seems very unimportant after watching Jordan Travis go down with what looked to a significant ankle and/or leg injury. It was gruesome to watch, and we wish Jordan a very speedy recovery. It really has been fun to watch him play with a warrior-like mentality over the last four years, and it was difficult to watch his college career end in the fashion that it did.

Please share your thoughts on the game with us as you take a look back today and tomorrow.
 
