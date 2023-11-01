All-ACC: Echegini, Dudley, Pensky earn league soccer honors

Bob Ferrante
May 10, 2022
FSU sports information:
Eight Florida State women's soccer players and Coach Brian Pensky were all recognized by the ACC this afternoon as the ACC awards and All-ACC Teams for the women's soccer season were announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Brian Pensky was named the ACC Coach of the Year, Onyi Echegini the ACC Offensive Player of the Year while Jordynn Dudley was named the ACC Freshman of the Year. FSU put seven athletes on the All-ACC First, Second and Third Teams while also putting two athletes on the ACC All-Fresman Team.
In his second year at the helm of the Seminoles, Pensky was named the ACC Coach of the Year after leading FSU to a historic regular season. FSU completed its first undefeated regular season in school history with a 14-0-1 record. FSU took home the ACC Regular Season Championship while breaking the school record for goals during ACC play with 36. Pensky becomes the second coach in school history to win an ACC Coach of the Year award.
Echegini became the fifth player in FSU history to win ACC Offensive Player of the Year. Echegini is the first Nole to win the award since Deyna Castellanos in 2019. Echegini put together another terrific season for the Seminoles as she led the conference with 11 goals, five of which came against ranked opponents. Echeginia also added three assists. Echegini became the first Seminole to win an ACC Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks. Echegini was also named to the All-ACC First Team for the first time in her career.
Dudley broke onto the scene early on this year and became one of the nation's most dangerous scorers. Dudley tallied four goals this season which ranks fourth in the conference. Dudley tallied three multi-goal games this season against USF, North Carolina and Miami. Dudley is also second on the team in assists with six. Dudley became the first FSU freshman to the All-ACC First Team since Yujie Zhou in 2018.
Joining Dudley and Echegini on the All-ACC First Team is Jody Brown who is on the All-ACC First Team for the second consecutive season. Brown continued to be electric for the Seminoles after tallying four goals and three assists in just 12 games played.
Taylor Huff, Leilanni Nesbeth and Cristina Roque were all named to the All-ACC Second Team. This is Huff's third consecutive All-Conference honor as she was named the All-SEC Second Team in 2021 and the All-SEC First Team in 2022. Huff led the conference with 11 assists while adding five goals.
Nesbeth continued to be the Seminoles' leader in the midfield as she tallied two goals and four assists while also helping FSU to eight shutouts on the defensive end.
Roque continued to be terrific for FSU inside the goal this season. Roque helped lead the Seminoles to eight shutouts this season.Roque started all 15 games for the Seminoles while making 20 saves. This is Roque's third consecutive year being named All-ACC.
For the third consecutive year, Beata Olsson was named All-ACC as she is a member of the All-ACC Third Team. Olsson started all 15 games for the Seminoles this season and tallied three goals and five assists.
Mimi Van Zanten and Dudley were named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. Van Zanten started five games for FSU, tallying five assists and scoring the game-tying goal with just 3 seconds left to earn a draw with North Carolina.
FSU's seven honorees on the three All-ACC teams is the second-most in school history just behind last year's record of eight honorees on the All-ACC teams. FSU's three ACC award winners are tied for the most in school history with the 2019 season.
FSU will look for their fourth consecutive ACC Championship this week as they take on No. 11 Pitt in the ACC Semifinals on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and can be seen live on the ACC Network.
2023 All-ACC Women's Soccer Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Onyi Echegini, Sr., M, Florida State
Defensive Player of the Year: Eva Gaetino, Sr., D, Notre Dame
Midfielder of the Year: Ally Sentnor, R-So., M, North Carolina
Goalkeeper of the Year: Halle Mackiewicz, Sr., GK, Clemson
Freshman of the Year: Jordynn Dudley, Fr., F, Florida State
Coach of the Year: Brian Pensky, Florida State
First Team All-ACC
Hal Hershfelt, Gr., M, Clemson
Halle Mackiewicz, Sr., GK, Clemson
Makenna Morris, Sr., D, Clemson
Jody Brown, Sr., F, Florida State
Jordynn Dudley, Fr., F, Florida State
Onyi Echegini, Sr., M, Florida State
Avery Patterson, Sr., F, North Carolina
Ally Sentnor, R-So., M, North Carolina
Eva Gaetino, Sr., D, Notre Dame
Kiki Van Zanten, Gr., M, Notre Dame
Sarah Schupansky, Jr., F, Pitt
Second Team All-ACC
Kat Rader, So., F, Duke
Taylor Huff, Jr., M, Florida State
Leilanni Nesbeth, Sr., M, Florida State
Cristina Roque, Sr., GK, Florida State
Maycee Bell, R-Sr., D, North Carolina
Savy King, Fr., D, North Carolina
Sam Meza, Sr., M, North Carolina
Leah Klenke, So., M, Notre Dame (tie)
Maddie Mercado, Sr., F, Notre Dame
Amanda West, 5th Year, F, Pitt
Maggie Cagle, So., F, Virginia
Caiya Hanks, So., F, Wake Forest (tie)
Third Team All-ACC
Megan Bornkamp, Sr., M, Clemson
Caroline Conti, Gr., F, Clemson
Harper White, 5th Year, D, Clemson
Leah Freeman, Sr., GK, Duke
Beata Olsson, Sr., F, Florida State
Lucy Roberts, Gr., D, Louisville
Jameese Joseph, Sr., F, NC State
Deborah Abiodun, Fr., M, Pitt
Landy Mertz, 5th Year, M, Pitt
Samiah Phiri, Jr., F, Pitt
Natalie Mitchell, So., M, Virginia Tech
All-Freshman Team
Dani Davis, M, Clemson
Tatum Short, F, Clemson (tie)
Jenna Tobia, F, Clemson
Cameron Roller, D, Duke
Jordynn Dudley, F, Florida State
Amelia Van Zanten, D, Florida State
Savy King, D, North Carolina
Evelyn Shores, M, North Carolina
Deborah Abiodun, M, Pitt
Charlie Codd, F, Notre Dame
Morgan Roy, M, Notre Dame
Yuna McCormack, M, Virginia (tie)
Dempsey Brown, M, Wake Forest (tie)
