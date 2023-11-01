All-ACC: Echegini, Dudley, Pensky earn league soccer honors

FSU sports information:



Eight Florida State women's soccer players and Coach Brian Pensky were all recognized by the ACC this afternoon as the ACC awards and All-ACC Teams for the women's soccer season were announced on Tuesday afternoon.



Brian Pensky was named the ACC Coach of the Year, Onyi Echegini the ACC Offensive Player of the Year while Jordynn Dudley was named the ACC Freshman of the Year. FSU put seven athletes on the All-ACC First, Second and Third Teams while also putting two athletes on the ACC All-Fresman Team.



In his second year at the helm of the Seminoles, Pensky was named the ACC Coach of the Year after leading FSU to a historic regular season. FSU completed its first undefeated regular season in school history with a 14-0-1 record. FSU took home the ACC Regular Season Championship while breaking the school record for goals during ACC play with 36. Pensky becomes the second coach in school history to win an ACC Coach of the Year award.



Echegini became the fifth player in FSU history to win ACC Offensive Player of the Year. Echegini is the first Nole to win the award since Deyna Castellanos in 2019. Echegini put together another terrific season for the Seminoles as she led the conference with 11 goals, five of which came against ranked opponents. Echeginia also added three assists. Echegini became the first Seminole to win an ACC Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks. Echegini was also named to the All-ACC First Team for the first time in her career.



Dudley broke onto the scene early on this year and became one of the nation's most dangerous scorers. Dudley tallied four goals this season which ranks fourth in the conference. Dudley tallied three multi-goal games this season against USF, North Carolina and Miami. Dudley is also second on the team in assists with six. Dudley became the first FSU freshman to the All-ACC First Team since Yujie Zhou in 2018.



Joining Dudley and Echegini on the All-ACC First Team is Jody Brown who is on the All-ACC First Team for the second consecutive season. Brown continued to be electric for the Seminoles after tallying four goals and three assists in just 12 games played.



Taylor Huff, Leilanni Nesbeth and Cristina Roque were all named to the All-ACC Second Team. This is Huff's third consecutive All-Conference honor as she was named the All-SEC Second Team in 2021 and the All-SEC First Team in 2022. Huff led the conference with 11 assists while adding five goals.



Nesbeth continued to be the Seminoles' leader in the midfield as she tallied two goals and four assists while also helping FSU to eight shutouts on the defensive end.



Roque continued to be terrific for FSU inside the goal this season. Roque helped lead the Seminoles to eight shutouts this season.Roque started all 15 games for the Seminoles while making 20 saves. This is Roque's third consecutive year being named All-ACC.



For the third consecutive year, Beata Olsson was named All-ACC as she is a member of the All-ACC Third Team. Olsson started all 15 games for the Seminoles this season and tallied three goals and five assists.



Mimi Van Zanten and Dudley were named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. Van Zanten started five games for FSU, tallying five assists and scoring the game-tying goal with just 3 seconds left to earn a draw with North Carolina.



FSU's seven honorees on the three All-ACC teams is the second-most in school history just behind last year's record of eight honorees on the All-ACC teams. FSU's three ACC award winners are tied for the most in school history with the 2019 season.



FSU will look for their fourth consecutive ACC Championship this week as they take on No. 11 Pitt in the ACC Semifinals on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and can be seen live on the ACC Network.



2023 All-ACC Women's Soccer Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Onyi Echegini, Sr., M, Florida State

Defensive Player of the Year: Eva Gaetino, Sr., D, Notre Dame

Midfielder of the Year: Ally Sentnor, R-So., M, North Carolina

Goalkeeper of the Year: Halle Mackiewicz, Sr., GK, Clemson

Freshman of the Year: Jordynn Dudley, Fr., F, Florida State

Coach of the Year: Brian Pensky, Florida State



First Team All-ACC

Hal Hershfelt, Gr., M, Clemson

Halle Mackiewicz, Sr., GK, Clemson

Makenna Morris, Sr., D, Clemson

Jody Brown, Sr., F, Florida State

Jordynn Dudley, Fr., F, Florida State

Onyi Echegini, Sr., M, Florida State

Avery Patterson, Sr., F, North Carolina

Ally Sentnor, R-So., M, North Carolina

Eva Gaetino, Sr., D, Notre Dame

Kiki Van Zanten, Gr., M, Notre Dame

Sarah Schupansky, Jr., F, Pitt



Second Team All-ACC

Kat Rader, So., F, Duke

Taylor Huff, Jr., M, Florida State

Leilanni Nesbeth, Sr., M, Florida State

Cristina Roque, Sr., GK, Florida State

Maycee Bell, R-Sr., D, North Carolina

Savy King, Fr., D, North Carolina

Sam Meza, Sr., M, North Carolina

Leah Klenke, So., M, Notre Dame (tie)

Maddie Mercado, Sr., F, Notre Dame

Amanda West, 5th Year, F, Pitt

Maggie Cagle, So., F, Virginia

Caiya Hanks, So., F, Wake Forest (tie)



Third Team All-ACC

Megan Bornkamp, Sr., M, Clemson

Caroline Conti, Gr., F, Clemson

Harper White, 5th Year, D, Clemson

Leah Freeman, Sr., GK, Duke

Beata Olsson, Sr., F, Florida State

Lucy Roberts, Gr., D, Louisville

Jameese Joseph, Sr., F, NC State

Deborah Abiodun, Fr., M, Pitt

Landy Mertz, 5th Year, M, Pitt

Samiah Phiri, Jr., F, Pitt

Natalie Mitchell, So., M, Virginia Tech



All-Freshman Team

Dani Davis, M, Clemson

Tatum Short, F, Clemson (tie)

Jenna Tobia, F, Clemson

Cameron Roller, D, Duke

Jordynn Dudley, F, Florida State

Amelia Van Zanten, D, Florida State

Savy King, D, North Carolina

Evelyn Shores, M, North Carolina

Deborah Abiodun, M, Pitt

Charlie Codd, F, Notre Dame

Morgan Roy, M, Notre Dame

Yuna McCormack, M, Virginia (tie)

Dempsey Brown, M, Wake Forest (tie)