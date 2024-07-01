Calendar of July events (FSU, recruiting, Olympics)

July 1 – Gavin Nix, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale commitment announcements



July 2 – Tavion Wallace commitment announcement



July 4 – Peyton Joseph commitment announcement



July 5 – JaDon Blair commitment announcement



July 9 – Max Redmon commitment announcement



July 14 – MLB Draft, day 1



July 15 – MLB Draft, day 2



July 15 – Jessie Warren begins play with USA softball team in Italy



July 16 – MLB Draft, day 3



July 22 – Mike Norvell, FSU athletes speak at ACC Kickoff



July 24 – Projected first date of FSU football practice



July 25 – Jenna Nighswonger and Casey Krueger (Short) will begin play for the U.S. soccer team against Zambia in the Summer Olympics



July 27 – Swimming events begin in Paris Olympics Games. Julio Horrego of Honduras (200 breaststroke), Peter Varjasi of Germany (4x100 free relay) and Emma Terebo of France (100 backstroke, 200 backstroke) will compete in the first week.



July 28 – Leticia Romero, Maria Conde and Leonor Rodriguez begin competition for Spanish women’s basketball team vs. China



FSU is in the mix for a large number of football prospects who have not announced commitment dates in July. Kaliq Lockett (Aug. 9) and Josh Petty (Aug. 12) have also announced dates.



Morgan Metraux will also compete in women’s golf in Paris from Aug. 7-10.



Long jumper Jeremiah Davis is also in the mix as a potential Olympian