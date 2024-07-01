ADVERTISEMENT

Calendar of July events (FSU, recruiting, Olympics)

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
16,776
11,119
1,853
July 1 – Gavin Nix, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale commitment announcements

July 2 – Tavion Wallace commitment announcement

July 4 – Peyton Joseph commitment announcement

July 5 – JaDon Blair commitment announcement

July 9 – Max Redmon commitment announcement

July 14 – MLB Draft, day 1

July 15 – MLB Draft, day 2

July 15 – Jessie Warren begins play with USA softball team in Italy

July 16 – MLB Draft, day 3

July 22 – Mike Norvell, FSU athletes speak at ACC Kickoff

July 24 – Projected first date of FSU football practice

July 25 – Jenna Nighswonger and Casey Krueger (Short) will begin play for the U.S. soccer team against Zambia in the Summer Olympics

July 27 – Swimming events begin in Paris Olympics Games. Julio Horrego of Honduras (200 breaststroke), Peter Varjasi of Germany (4x100 free relay) and Emma Terebo of France (100 backstroke, 200 backstroke) will compete in the first week.

July 28 – Leticia Romero, Maria Conde and Leonor Rodriguez begin competition for Spanish women’s basketball team vs. China

FSU is in the mix for a large number of football prospects who have not announced commitment dates in July. Kaliq Lockett (Aug. 9) and Josh Petty (Aug. 12) have also announced dates.

Morgan Metraux will also compete in women’s golf in Paris from Aug. 7-10.

Long jumper Jeremiah Davis is also in the mix as a potential Olympian
 
  • Like
Reactions: WoodsideNole
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

Swimming Terebo Earns Olympic Bid for France

Replies
0
Views
116
Women's Sports Forum
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante

Soccer Krueger, Nighswonger to play for U.S. in Olympics

Replies
0
Views
135
Women's Sports Forum
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante

Golf FSU grad Morgane Metraux to compete in Olympics

Replies
0
Views
64
Women's Sports Forum
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Football FSU set for Day 1 of ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte on Monday, July 22nd

Replies
0
Views
256
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
Bob Ferrante

FSU track and field wraps up day 1 of ACC indoors

Replies
0
Views
119
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back