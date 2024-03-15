CFP agrees to new deal after 2026 with ESPN, revenue gap widens with ACC schools earning less revenue

Bob Ferrante
Two pertinent paragraphs and a full story from Yahoo's Ross Dellenger:
Executives from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame agreed Friday to a new contract with ESPN that will begin in 2026, coming to terms on a new revenue-distribution model and protections related to a future playoff format. The news was expected after Big 12 and ACC presidents voted Wednesday to authorize their commissioners to adopt the new framework. The two conferences were viewed as most reluctant to agree to a framework that puts them at a financial disadvantage.
A playoff format is not expected to be finalized until a later date, though protections and guarantees related to a 12- or 14-team format are part of the agreement. The champions of the four major conferences and the highest ranked Group of Five champion will earn an automatic qualifying spot into any playoff.
