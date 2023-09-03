Final: FSU 45, LSU 24

Florida State football season is finally here.



The No. 8 Seminoles open the season Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. on ABC at Orlando's Camping World Stadium against No. 5 LSU in what is undeniably the most hyped Week 1 game of the 2023 season. After FSU beat LSU 24-23 last September in New Orleans when both teams were largely unknowns, now both teams enter 2023 with Heisman candidate quarterbacks and College Football Playoff aspirations.



This will be the much anticipated first look at FSU's 2023 offense which brings back a lot of key pieces including quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and four offensive line starters. The Seminoles added a few major additions through the portal who will be making their FSU debuts Sunday night including wide receiver Keon Coleman and tight end Jaheim Bell on offense as well as defensive tackle Braden Fiske and cornerback Fentrell Cypress on defense.



FSU's defense, which also returns a number of its top players such as Jared Verse, Fabien Lovett, Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach, will likely have its hands full with an LSU offense which employs standout quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receiver Malik Nabers and a very impressive offensive line in its own right.



The Seminoles are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the Tigers, with late money coming in on FSU after the line was 2.5 points a few days ago.



We'll have pregame updates from Camping World Stadium including looks at who is and is not dressed out (Ja'Khi Douglas is the only FSU player who it was announced will miss this game) and who is running with the first-team units during warmups starting around 5:30 p.m. when the press box opens. This will also serve as the game thread once the game gets underway. Follow along throughout for updates from the most anticipated FSU season opener in recent memory.