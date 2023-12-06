6:20 uodate
Chat at 7:00 - we may be going whale hunting. All those asking questions need to be in the chat.
12/19/2023 9:20pm
When the dust settles, I feel DJ will be the pick. Just top many things point to him being the quarterback. DJ checks off all the boxes. He is just the right fit. I could be dead wrong, and Cam Ward chooses FSU today and DJ goes elsewhere. I still think DJ says and does all the right things. Look for DJ to be the QB that picks FSU. I expect something either today or sometime this week. I am sure FSU would like to get their QB picked out.
LJ McCray- I think FSU has a shot but this comes down to him making two choices 1) LJ and his father see how the Seminoles have developed defensive lineman and he and his family will be rewarded down the road. 2) he decides to take the big bag and if that happens, I could see him choosing Auburn. I will be surprised if he sticks to his UF commitment.
KJ Bolden - Have not heard anything about him flipping other than rumors on other sites.
12/18/2023 UPDATE 1:00PM
Quarterback situation - DJ wants to come to FSU. Been told that he is basically the guy. He is the right fit that being said Cam Ward is still very much in the conversation with FSU. I am a bit surprised but FSU still has a very good shot at landing Ward. Miami believes they have him....FSU is in there with him as well. This thing is not all the way over. FSU is in a position of strength, Miami is basically ALL IN with Ward.
DJ Lundy- FSU would have liked to have kept him but ward priced himself right out of the market. Kid is crazy. Good luck...I think Lundy is about to find out that the GRASS is not GREENER on the other side.
MJJ - Still think it is all FSU. Lets see how this one rolls out.
Amaree Williams-Benjamin DE- This comes down to whether the kid wants to enroll now or wait till Feb. Williams really likes FSU, FSU likes Williams.
Armondo Blount- He has told Miami all the right things but the fact is his mom is posting on another FSU site and has yet to decommit. There are a lot of things pointing Miami's way but until he changes his mind FSU is in it for Blount.
LJ McCray- Not saying it will happen but FSU is very much in it with him as well.
Jeremiah Smith - I am still leaning one way....Just waiting for that one sign to pull the trigger.
D'NAS...Still think he chooses FSU unless they don't want him.
Players on the team...Someone asked for an update....Jaylen Early - heard very good things about him. Expect him to compete for a starting job in the spring. Armella- Lots of good but he still does some things that are frusturating. Right now he is his worst enemy. I feel that at some point you need to roll him out there and see what you have.
Blake Nichelson- Look for him be a starter next year. He is ahead of schedule and should be a very good player at FSU.
Hykeem Williams/Dre Jacobs...Both are doing well. Hykeem flashed this season on the field. Jacobs flashed in practices. Both are going to be a big part of the offense in 2024.
Darrell Jackson - Been told he is the best DT on the team....He dominates at practice. I still think that if he has a great bowl game Jackson could be gone. I know agents and people close to him really would like for him to look at the NFL. There are not many 6'6 DT in the draft that play like Jackson.
.........................................................................................................................................................................................................
4:37 PM Update - look for DJ to pull the trigger on fsu. Been told that Ward has informed Miami he is coming. I personally feel fsu got the right fit. DJ will be a nice bridge to the next guy whoever that may be. Believe DJ took Clemson to the acc title game. Fsu goal is to win the acc, win the title game and land that playoff spot next year.
MJJ is looking for housing from what I have been told. It’s only a matter of time before he dons an fsu uniform.
9:06 AM Update - 12/17/2023
Will it be DJ, will it be Cam....Miami felt real good about it's shot with Cam Ward after their visit. They are now not sure. Alonzo Highsmith who is the GM for Miami really wants Howard. Cam and his father had a great visit to FSU and was given something to think about. FSU has a shot which I was not sure they had before the weekend started.
Now onto DJ....He came in and it looks like his meeting with FSU went well. What I gathered it seemed like DJ is already part of the team. From my understanding FSU really likes DJ and the feeling is mutual on his end. DJ treated this as a business trip. His visit ends today and I feel once it is done, he will tell his intentions to FSU. They will wait on Ward as will Miami. I am torn right now but my gut continues to tell me DJ ends up at FSU and Cam Ward ends up a Hurricane. Both Miami and FSU need Ward to hurry up because their back up plans may not wait.
Marvin Jones Jr- There is nothing that I have heard that tells me that this time around the legacy recruit won't choose FSU. You know where his dad wants him to go. Marvin fits a major need, FSU wants Marvin and Marvin Sr wants FSU. I believe his son is fully onboard with this as well.
Amaree Williams- He is going to sign on NSD Wednesday. This is a very good sign for FSU as Williams decided to reclassify this week, FSU got the only official visit. Now with the luck FSU has had recruiting DL this cycle the kid may choose a school he has yet to visit but we doubt that. FSU has a very good shot at landing Williams.
If Williams and Jones both choose FSU, we could still see the Noles go after one more pass rusher. Jones has yet to prove himself in college and Williams is young....FSU needs a veteran who has done it on the field.
Armondo Blount - He took a visit to Miami to Miami instead of FSU. It looks like the Canes are his choice but that being said there are still some around him that feel FSU is the better option. Miami has a ton of prospects committed along the DL and there are those who feel he has a better shot at seeingt the field early at FSU. If NSD was today...I would pick Miami but with this kids recruitment anything is possible.
KJ Bolden- Not concerned with Bolden....he visited FSU with his entire family. He will sign on NSD with FSU.
Miami thought they could get Jeremiah Smith in for a visit this weekend. That did not happen. As I have mentioned for awhile now FSU is the only team that has a legit shot at pulling Smith. The Seminoles are a real option for Smith. They should have their QB situaton fixed. What is crazy is right now Ohio State looks like they are going to be left out of the first round of Quarterback sweepstakes.
5:50 PM update
Fsu coaches met with WR Jacorey Brooks WR - from alabama - went to booker t before leaving to img. He had a nice career going before injures derailed his career. He would be a nice addition to what I feel is an already loaded position room.
For the good news….Look for MJJ to become a nole. Fsu still needs at least one more DE form the portal.
DE Amaree Williams is on campus for an official visit. He was the number one rated DE in the 2025 class once Armondo Blount became part of the 2024 class. Williams moving to the 2024 class puts him in the top 5-7 DE in florida as the class is now loaded at that position. Fsu will get the only official if he decides to make an early decision. What looked liked doom and gloom 24 hours ago May look very good in the next 24 hours.
12/15/2023
Name to remember Kenyatta Jackson. - 5 star defensive end from Chaminade HS-he went to Ohio state - been told he may hit the portal and would sign with fsu.
Th-12/14/2023
Armondo Blount - Miami Central DE-Blount has been all over the place. He has been committed to Miami, went and decomitted and committed to FSU. Now it looks like his official visit to FSU is off and he will visit Miami this weekend. I was with people close to Miami this past weekend at the state title game and told both Pat and Jerry it does not look good for Blount commitment. I wanted to see what Blount was going to do this weekend. Stick to FSU and take the visit all is clear. I have learned one thing in recruiting and this is not sour grapes. When a prospect goes through this much BS to choose a school they are usually not worth it. Miami goal was to the sign the #1 DL class in the country. Mario made that a priority and if Blount switches, Miami will have accoplished that goal.
Cam Ward- He visited Miami, it looks like he may go to Houston -think he has family there and come back to go to FSU. My gut tells me, he is using FSU as leverage to get more out of Miami. UM is willing to wait if they lose Ward to FSU or USC they will take Howard. I expect FSU to take DJ, Miami to land Cam and Howard to go to USC.
Marvin Jones Jr. He is taking an official visit to FSU and I expect him to be a Seminole by the end of this weekend. Jones Jr was my pick to FSU before picking UGA. I was slammed on another site for the prediction. In the end he still ended up a Seminole MOST LIKELY.
LJ McCray- As I mentioned earlier, FSU is still working on McCray. He is not happy or are those close to him that UF decided to fire their DL coach. McCray took an in-home visit and likes what FSU is selling him. If FSU loses Blount, landing McCray would lesson the sting a little bit.
Wed-12/13/2023e
Evening update
Fsu staff met with LJ McCray. I would say I am surprised but one of my sources told me yesterday they think he will sign with fsu. This would go down as Antoine Smith type NSD shocker. We will see what happens but fsu has cracked the door open.
DJ will be the guy IMHO. He is expected to visit fsu this weekend. I expect him to pull the trigger for fsu. I feel this is a good get. He is not looking for a big bad and seems to fit the team-first culture that MN has set.
Cam Ward is finishing up his visit and from what I have been told, he will end up at Miami. He was thinking of taking a Thursday visit to FSU. Miami is pushing to get that called off….there is some leveraging going on. Miami has Will Howard to fall back on but Ward is their #1 guy. If Ward chooses Miami, DJ goes to FSU and Howard ends up at USC.
Marvin Jones Jr- FSU has been in communication with jr. He will most likely set up a visit and speculation is fsu would be the front runner. Fsu is looking to bring in 2-3 Edge/pass rushers from the portal.
Jeremiah Smith - he visited with Miami last night. They sold him that his qb will be Cal Ward. Miami has some ties to smith but what I was told he has concerns about their offense. I expect Smith to not sign with Ohio State. FSU holds the right cards…they are waiting to see what the dealer lays down.
FSU likes their RB room….that being said if a Benson like back pops up they will take a look.
Xavier Lucas- DB committed to Wisconsin NIL asking price is 175k. Fsu has a slot to flip him but it comes down to priorities….fsu has the best DB room. Do they need another DB?
Tuesday -12/12/2023
QB Situation - FSU is looking to land a quarterback. Right now the front runner is DJ Uiagalelei. I was told that he will take a visit this weekend. Will do so more research.
Miami is down to Will Howard and Cam Ward. Miami wants Ward more but will not wait much longer. Both quarterbacks are high on Miami and they are high on both guys. Personally, I think Ward fits Miami scheme better. He is an air-raide QB...While DJ fits what Mike likes to do more. Most remember DJ from his days at Clemson. Ward is supposed to take a visit to FSU. Lets see what Miami does if that happens.
This year at Oregon State he threw for over 2600 yards -21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. His numbers at Clemson were 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He rushed for over 200 yards and 6 touchdowns.
DJ vs. Travis
Travis - 2022 (FSU)
64% Comp. / 3214 Yards - 9.1 AVG - 24 TD -5 Int
417 Rushing Yards- 7 Touchdowns
Travis 2023 (FSU)
63.9% / 2756 Yards - 8.5 AVG - 20 TD- 2 int
176 Yards - 7 Touchdowns
DJ -2022 (Clemson)
62% -2521 6.8 Avg. 22 TD - 7 Int
Rush Yards- 545 Yards Rushing - 7 TD
DJ -2023 (Oregon State)
57.1% -2638 8.4 Avg- 21 TD-7 Int
Rush Yards - 219 Yards Rushing - 6 TD
Watch FILM
First Play - 3rd and 5 - DJ is basically a first down waiting to happen. Spread the field and let him take off and run. You will see that unlike Travis, DJ is so big that defenders don't want to hit him.
2nd Play---FSU runs so much that play action is DJ strength. He needs to keep that ball in the backs stomach a little longer. Think that MN will work on this. You bring those backers up and the deep passes to guys like Hykeem Williams are wide open down the field. One thing I like about DJ is he will be able to make the throws outside the numbers. That was not Travis strength. NM can work the outside and deep seam. You get a good tight end to run that seam and DJ will hit them down the middle of the field. DJ is accurate on the deep outs. He has a strong arm. MN will also get the ball out of his hands quicker. DJ needs to learn to throw guys open. Mike was able to do it with Travis. DJ took Clemson to the ACC title game. I feel he can do the same WITH dj.
He reminds me of Daunte Culpepper. If DJ can improve his accuracy which with Mike, I feel he can do....FSU offense won't miss a beat if they have guys like Hykeem Williams, Jacobs and Jeremiah Smith. I could see him throwing for over 3000 yards - 25 TD and 6-7 Interceptions -do that and you get Travis like numbers.
Jeremiah Smith - I was told today that Smith will not sign with Ohio State. Now that I said it on this site watch him go to Ohio State. Miami and UF are really trying to get in with Smith. With that being said I have been told that if Smith does not sign with Ohio State it will be FSU.
Charles Lester- He is going to sign with FSU...Stop worrying. He is not going to Colorado.
KJ Bolden -Nothing I have heard in the last 24 hours tells me that Bolden signs with anyone but FSU.
Carter Smith - OT-(Indiana) 6'5-300 -Smith visited FSU this weekend. Everything we heard is that Smith had a great visit. He would be a great addition to a team that had an average OL this year. Smith would also give FSU a natural tackle prospect.
Malcolm Ray- He recently hit the portal. FSU would like to keep him in the fold.
Dennis Briggs - I apologize about not mentioning this but we both heard on Saturday there is a good chance that he comes back in 2024. He feels that with the losses along the defensive line that Briggs can have a good final season.
RJ Oben - He was supposed to take a visit to FSU this weekend. He visited Notre Dame this weekend and they will will out for his services.
FSU is looking to sign some portal guys on the defensive line.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Earlier Monday there was concern with Charles Lester. He is going to head to FSU or has already been there to check in. Lester will end up in FSU's class.
KJ Bolden - The Georgia native has been recruiting for FSU. I feel confident when the dust settles he will end up in FSU's class.
Armondo Blount - I know there are rumors going around that Blount will sign with Miami. I say it is 60 percent he signs with FSU and 40 percent with Miami. I know this about Miami — their sources remind me of when Tim Brewster was at FSU. He would tell me every kid was coming. NSD would come and maybe 1 of 6 would actually sign. I still feel good about Blount and FSU. There is always that chance with local players they decide to stay home.
D'Nas White - He was down to Miami /FSU. The Hurricanes got a HS commit from Kendal Jackson. With that happening it put a hold on any more HS lineman for the Hurricanes. I had put my future forecast on FSU anyways.
Jeremiah Smith - Word I got from the state championship games was Smith will be a Seminole. I have yet to put in a forecast but that moment is coming closer. UF and Miami have tried very hard to get into this recruitment. He either sticks with Ohio State or goes to FSU.
Xavier Lucas - FSU likes Lucas a lot. He is committed to Wisconsin. There is a very good chance he flips to FSU.
Cam Ward - FSU is going to get a visit from Ward this week. All hands on deck. You land Ward, FSU is right back in the mix for the ACC title.
DJU - FSU will wait to see what happens with Ward.....
Wednesday / Dec 6 post
Now that we have all moved on from this past weekend ...
OK, maybe not fully moved on, FSU and the staff has hit the recruiting trail. I will be heading up the state finals in Tallahassee. I love Jerry and don't mind Tallahassee but what was the state of Florida thinking moving the games up there this season? They should just keep them in Orlando and everyone would be happy.
The teams in the state finals:
Mandarin vs. Columbus - Tramell Jones - The 2025 quarterback committed last year and will have chance to claim a state title. Columbus has a tight end, Benjamin Blackburn, who is committed to Stanford. He is 6-6 and 230 pounds. He recently got an offer from Miami and I would not be shocked if FSU pulled the trigger. They lost Markeston Douglas to the portal. They still have Jaheim Bell (if he doesn't enter the NFL draft) and Morlock will come back in 2024. Landen Thomas is a stud and committed to FSU.
Homestead vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas (3M title game) - Cortez Mills - Athlete for 2025 is the player to watch. He has an FSU offer and is a big time prospect.
Tampa Berkeley Prep vs. Norland (2M title game) - The Norland Vikings beat Miami Central twice this season. They also beat Booker T. Northwestern and every other team in South Florida. Norland is where Xavier Rhodes came from. They have Jamari Howard (FSU commit).
Chaminade vs. Clearwater Central Catholic (1M title game) - Jeremiah Smith. He is the main attraction. FSU still is recruiting him hard. He is supposed to take an official visit this month. If and when Smith takes a visit, that's the time to look for some movement. It is down to FSU/Ohio State. I heard one of the Chaminade coaches tell a friend of mine that Miami is out and only FSU has a shot at flipping Smith. UF is trying to get in the mix, but they are a team in flux right now.
Other games: Madison County vs. Hawthorne, Lakeland vs Venice (Charles Lester), an FSU commitment, Daytona Beach Mainland (LJ McCray) vs. St Augustine, Bradford vs. Cocoa (Javion Hilson - DL-2025) FSU leads for. Trinity Catholic vs. Cardinal Mooney.
Urban Meyer said one time he looks to recruit kids who play for and win state titles. FSU is in on a lot of these kids who are in the finals this weekend.
THE BITS
As I stated above FSU is still in good shape for Jeremiah Smith. He would be a whale for FSU to land. You put Smith with Hykeem Williams, Vandrevius Jacobs and the rest of FSU wide receivers (Destyn Hill) and there is probably not much drop off if at all next year. FSU just needs to find a signal caller.
Samuel Okunlola - FSU offered the brother of Miami player Samson. I have spoken to a source from the Miami side and right now it looks like they are in a holding pattern. Miami is trying to flip a DE who is a five-star that is committed to South Carolina.
That brings us to Armondo Blount. FSU has done a great job of recruiting and landing s Blount commitment. Right now, FSU looks to be in a good spot. I have heard rumors that Randy Shannon, who landed Blount, is said to be taking the Mississippi State DC job (update: Mississippi State made a hire, Coleman Hutzler). At this time, it looks like FSU will keep Blount. If a flip happens it could be a Dante Fowler-type situation where it happens on NSD.
LJ McCray - FSU is trying to flip McCray. He is probably the top-rated high school prospect left on their board. McCray is a big-time player, and it makes sense as UF is trying to hold on to its recruiting class. The tough thing here is there is a roadblock in the way for McCray to be a Seminole. We will see if they can overcome that objection.
Zavier Mincey - FSU is trying to recruit Mincey but Miami is in the lead for him.
Xavier Lucas - American Heritage - 6-1, 190 - Lucas is down to staying committed to Wisconsin or flipping to FSU. Keep an eye on this prospect. There is a good chance he ends up in FSU class.
Quarterbacks: FSU is looking for a QB. DJ Uiagalelei - FSU has targeted DJ. FSU was fighting Louisville for his services. The Cards landed a QB yesterday, Tyler Shough. That does not mean they are out of it as they took a flyer on Shough who has already transferred twice now and was not very good in 2023. DJ would give FSU a bigger version of Jordan Travis. For those concerned about DJ, don't be. He is the perfect fit for Mike Norvell's offense. Clemson tried to make him a pocket passer. They did not build the offense around his ability to run. DJ is massive and is very durable. He is like an OL running down the field. Good luck trying to tackle him.
FSU has shown interest in Cam Ward but he may price himself out of the market.
Running Backs: I have heard that Raheim Sanders (Arkansas transfer) is an option. I would have to dig a little deeper. Sanders did get too big this past season which may have led to him getting injured. If you get the 2022 version of Sanders that rushed for over 1,400 yards in the SEC, FSU would have their back. Add to the mix what they have coming back and backfield would be in great shape. I could see Sanders taking a visit soon and the Noles possibly picking him up.
Defensive line: This is huge. FSU is going to lose Verse, Lovett, Briggs. I still feel confident at this time that Payton and Farmer stick around. Even Tifase, FSU is trying to keep in the fold. That being said FSU depth this season is why the defense was so good. They would like to see that depth continue in 2024. One name to look at is RJ Oben out of Duke. He is down to FSU and Notre Dame. He is 6-4, 260 pounds. If you look at the trends FSU is going after smart kids. Oben had a 1300 on his SAT. They just offered Nate Clifton from Vanderbilt.
Chat at 7:00 - we may be going whale hunting. All those asking questions need to be in the chat.
12/19/2023 9:20pm
When the dust settles, I feel DJ will be the pick. Just top many things point to him being the quarterback. DJ checks off all the boxes. He is just the right fit. I could be dead wrong, and Cam Ward chooses FSU today and DJ goes elsewhere. I still think DJ says and does all the right things. Look for DJ to be the QB that picks FSU. I expect something either today or sometime this week. I am sure FSU would like to get their QB picked out.
LJ McCray- I think FSU has a shot but this comes down to him making two choices 1) LJ and his father see how the Seminoles have developed defensive lineman and he and his family will be rewarded down the road. 2) he decides to take the big bag and if that happens, I could see him choosing Auburn. I will be surprised if he sticks to his UF commitment.
KJ Bolden - Have not heard anything about him flipping other than rumors on other sites.
12/18/2023 UPDATE 1:00PM
Quarterback situation - DJ wants to come to FSU. Been told that he is basically the guy. He is the right fit that being said Cam Ward is still very much in the conversation with FSU. I am a bit surprised but FSU still has a very good shot at landing Ward. Miami believes they have him....FSU is in there with him as well. This thing is not all the way over. FSU is in a position of strength, Miami is basically ALL IN with Ward.
DJ Lundy- FSU would have liked to have kept him but ward priced himself right out of the market. Kid is crazy. Good luck...I think Lundy is about to find out that the GRASS is not GREENER on the other side.
MJJ - Still think it is all FSU. Lets see how this one rolls out.
Amaree Williams-Benjamin DE- This comes down to whether the kid wants to enroll now or wait till Feb. Williams really likes FSU, FSU likes Williams.
Armondo Blount- He has told Miami all the right things but the fact is his mom is posting on another FSU site and has yet to decommit. There are a lot of things pointing Miami's way but until he changes his mind FSU is in it for Blount.
LJ McCray- Not saying it will happen but FSU is very much in it with him as well.
Jeremiah Smith - I am still leaning one way....Just waiting for that one sign to pull the trigger.
D'NAS...Still think he chooses FSU unless they don't want him.
Players on the team...Someone asked for an update....Jaylen Early - heard very good things about him. Expect him to compete for a starting job in the spring. Armella- Lots of good but he still does some things that are frusturating. Right now he is his worst enemy. I feel that at some point you need to roll him out there and see what you have.
Blake Nichelson- Look for him be a starter next year. He is ahead of schedule and should be a very good player at FSU.
Hykeem Williams/Dre Jacobs...Both are doing well. Hykeem flashed this season on the field. Jacobs flashed in practices. Both are going to be a big part of the offense in 2024.
Darrell Jackson - Been told he is the best DT on the team....He dominates at practice. I still think that if he has a great bowl game Jackson could be gone. I know agents and people close to him really would like for him to look at the NFL. There are not many 6'6 DT in the draft that play like Jackson.
.........................................................................................................................................................................................................
4:37 PM Update - look for DJ to pull the trigger on fsu. Been told that Ward has informed Miami he is coming. I personally feel fsu got the right fit. DJ will be a nice bridge to the next guy whoever that may be. Believe DJ took Clemson to the acc title game. Fsu goal is to win the acc, win the title game and land that playoff spot next year.
MJJ is looking for housing from what I have been told. It’s only a matter of time before he dons an fsu uniform.
9:06 AM Update - 12/17/2023
Will it be DJ, will it be Cam....Miami felt real good about it's shot with Cam Ward after their visit. They are now not sure. Alonzo Highsmith who is the GM for Miami really wants Howard. Cam and his father had a great visit to FSU and was given something to think about. FSU has a shot which I was not sure they had before the weekend started.
Now onto DJ....He came in and it looks like his meeting with FSU went well. What I gathered it seemed like DJ is already part of the team. From my understanding FSU really likes DJ and the feeling is mutual on his end. DJ treated this as a business trip. His visit ends today and I feel once it is done, he will tell his intentions to FSU. They will wait on Ward as will Miami. I am torn right now but my gut continues to tell me DJ ends up at FSU and Cam Ward ends up a Hurricane. Both Miami and FSU need Ward to hurry up because their back up plans may not wait.
Marvin Jones Jr- There is nothing that I have heard that tells me that this time around the legacy recruit won't choose FSU. You know where his dad wants him to go. Marvin fits a major need, FSU wants Marvin and Marvin Sr wants FSU. I believe his son is fully onboard with this as well.
Amaree Williams- He is going to sign on NSD Wednesday. This is a very good sign for FSU as Williams decided to reclassify this week, FSU got the only official visit. Now with the luck FSU has had recruiting DL this cycle the kid may choose a school he has yet to visit but we doubt that. FSU has a very good shot at landing Williams.
If Williams and Jones both choose FSU, we could still see the Noles go after one more pass rusher. Jones has yet to prove himself in college and Williams is young....FSU needs a veteran who has done it on the field.
Armondo Blount - He took a visit to Miami to Miami instead of FSU. It looks like the Canes are his choice but that being said there are still some around him that feel FSU is the better option. Miami has a ton of prospects committed along the DL and there are those who feel he has a better shot at seeingt the field early at FSU. If NSD was today...I would pick Miami but with this kids recruitment anything is possible.
KJ Bolden- Not concerned with Bolden....he visited FSU with his entire family. He will sign on NSD with FSU.
Miami thought they could get Jeremiah Smith in for a visit this weekend. That did not happen. As I have mentioned for awhile now FSU is the only team that has a legit shot at pulling Smith. The Seminoles are a real option for Smith. They should have their QB situaton fixed. What is crazy is right now Ohio State looks like they are going to be left out of the first round of Quarterback sweepstakes.
5:50 PM update
Fsu coaches met with WR Jacorey Brooks WR - from alabama - went to booker t before leaving to img. He had a nice career going before injures derailed his career. He would be a nice addition to what I feel is an already loaded position room.
For the good news….Look for MJJ to become a nole. Fsu still needs at least one more DE form the portal.
DE Amaree Williams is on campus for an official visit. He was the number one rated DE in the 2025 class once Armondo Blount became part of the 2024 class. Williams moving to the 2024 class puts him in the top 5-7 DE in florida as the class is now loaded at that position. Fsu will get the only official if he decides to make an early decision. What looked liked doom and gloom 24 hours ago May look very good in the next 24 hours.
12/15/2023
Name to remember Kenyatta Jackson. - 5 star defensive end from Chaminade HS-he went to Ohio state - been told he may hit the portal and would sign with fsu.
Th-12/14/2023
Armondo Blount - Miami Central DE-Blount has been all over the place. He has been committed to Miami, went and decomitted and committed to FSU. Now it looks like his official visit to FSU is off and he will visit Miami this weekend. I was with people close to Miami this past weekend at the state title game and told both Pat and Jerry it does not look good for Blount commitment. I wanted to see what Blount was going to do this weekend. Stick to FSU and take the visit all is clear. I have learned one thing in recruiting and this is not sour grapes. When a prospect goes through this much BS to choose a school they are usually not worth it. Miami goal was to the sign the #1 DL class in the country. Mario made that a priority and if Blount switches, Miami will have accoplished that goal.
Cam Ward- He visited Miami, it looks like he may go to Houston -think he has family there and come back to go to FSU. My gut tells me, he is using FSU as leverage to get more out of Miami. UM is willing to wait if they lose Ward to FSU or USC they will take Howard. I expect FSU to take DJ, Miami to land Cam and Howard to go to USC.
Marvin Jones Jr. He is taking an official visit to FSU and I expect him to be a Seminole by the end of this weekend. Jones Jr was my pick to FSU before picking UGA. I was slammed on another site for the prediction. In the end he still ended up a Seminole MOST LIKELY.
LJ McCray- As I mentioned earlier, FSU is still working on McCray. He is not happy or are those close to him that UF decided to fire their DL coach. McCray took an in-home visit and likes what FSU is selling him. If FSU loses Blount, landing McCray would lesson the sting a little bit.
Wed-12/13/2023e
Evening update
Fsu staff met with LJ McCray. I would say I am surprised but one of my sources told me yesterday they think he will sign with fsu. This would go down as Antoine Smith type NSD shocker. We will see what happens but fsu has cracked the door open.
DJ will be the guy IMHO. He is expected to visit fsu this weekend. I expect him to pull the trigger for fsu. I feel this is a good get. He is not looking for a big bad and seems to fit the team-first culture that MN has set.
Cam Ward is finishing up his visit and from what I have been told, he will end up at Miami. He was thinking of taking a Thursday visit to FSU. Miami is pushing to get that called off….there is some leveraging going on. Miami has Will Howard to fall back on but Ward is their #1 guy. If Ward chooses Miami, DJ goes to FSU and Howard ends up at USC.
Marvin Jones Jr- FSU has been in communication with jr. He will most likely set up a visit and speculation is fsu would be the front runner. Fsu is looking to bring in 2-3 Edge/pass rushers from the portal.
Jeremiah Smith - he visited with Miami last night. They sold him that his qb will be Cal Ward. Miami has some ties to smith but what I was told he has concerns about their offense. I expect Smith to not sign with Ohio State. FSU holds the right cards…they are waiting to see what the dealer lays down.
FSU likes their RB room….that being said if a Benson like back pops up they will take a look.
Xavier Lucas- DB committed to Wisconsin NIL asking price is 175k. Fsu has a slot to flip him but it comes down to priorities….fsu has the best DB room. Do they need another DB?
Tuesday -12/12/2023
QB Situation - FSU is looking to land a quarterback. Right now the front runner is DJ Uiagalelei. I was told that he will take a visit this weekend. Will do so more research.
Miami is down to Will Howard and Cam Ward. Miami wants Ward more but will not wait much longer. Both quarterbacks are high on Miami and they are high on both guys. Personally, I think Ward fits Miami scheme better. He is an air-raide QB...While DJ fits what Mike likes to do more. Most remember DJ from his days at Clemson. Ward is supposed to take a visit to FSU. Lets see what Miami does if that happens.
This year at Oregon State he threw for over 2600 yards -21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. His numbers at Clemson were 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He rushed for over 200 yards and 6 touchdowns.
DJ vs. Travis
Travis - 2022 (FSU)
64% Comp. / 3214 Yards - 9.1 AVG - 24 TD -5 Int
417 Rushing Yards- 7 Touchdowns
Travis 2023 (FSU)
63.9% / 2756 Yards - 8.5 AVG - 20 TD- 2 int
176 Yards - 7 Touchdowns
DJ -2022 (Clemson)
62% -2521 6.8 Avg. 22 TD - 7 Int
Rush Yards- 545 Yards Rushing - 7 TD
DJ -2023 (Oregon State)
57.1% -2638 8.4 Avg- 21 TD-7 Int
Rush Yards - 219 Yards Rushing - 6 TD
Watch FILM
First Play - 3rd and 5 - DJ is basically a first down waiting to happen. Spread the field and let him take off and run. You will see that unlike Travis, DJ is so big that defenders don't want to hit him.
2nd Play---FSU runs so much that play action is DJ strength. He needs to keep that ball in the backs stomach a little longer. Think that MN will work on this. You bring those backers up and the deep passes to guys like Hykeem Williams are wide open down the field. One thing I like about DJ is he will be able to make the throws outside the numbers. That was not Travis strength. NM can work the outside and deep seam. You get a good tight end to run that seam and DJ will hit them down the middle of the field. DJ is accurate on the deep outs. He has a strong arm. MN will also get the ball out of his hands quicker. DJ needs to learn to throw guys open. Mike was able to do it with Travis. DJ took Clemson to the ACC title game. I feel he can do the same WITH dj.
He reminds me of Daunte Culpepper. If DJ can improve his accuracy which with Mike, I feel he can do....FSU offense won't miss a beat if they have guys like Hykeem Williams, Jacobs and Jeremiah Smith. I could see him throwing for over 3000 yards - 25 TD and 6-7 Interceptions -do that and you get Travis like numbers.
Jeremiah Smith - I was told today that Smith will not sign with Ohio State. Now that I said it on this site watch him go to Ohio State. Miami and UF are really trying to get in with Smith. With that being said I have been told that if Smith does not sign with Ohio State it will be FSU.
Charles Lester- He is going to sign with FSU...Stop worrying. He is not going to Colorado.
KJ Bolden -Nothing I have heard in the last 24 hours tells me that Bolden signs with anyone but FSU.
Carter Smith - OT-(Indiana) 6'5-300 -Smith visited FSU this weekend. Everything we heard is that Smith had a great visit. He would be a great addition to a team that had an average OL this year. Smith would also give FSU a natural tackle prospect.
Malcolm Ray- He recently hit the portal. FSU would like to keep him in the fold.
Dennis Briggs - I apologize about not mentioning this but we both heard on Saturday there is a good chance that he comes back in 2024. He feels that with the losses along the defensive line that Briggs can have a good final season.
RJ Oben - He was supposed to take a visit to FSU this weekend. He visited Notre Dame this weekend and they will will out for his services.
FSU is looking to sign some portal guys on the defensive line.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Earlier Monday there was concern with Charles Lester. He is going to head to FSU or has already been there to check in. Lester will end up in FSU's class.
KJ Bolden - The Georgia native has been recruiting for FSU. I feel confident when the dust settles he will end up in FSU's class.
Armondo Blount - I know there are rumors going around that Blount will sign with Miami. I say it is 60 percent he signs with FSU and 40 percent with Miami. I know this about Miami — their sources remind me of when Tim Brewster was at FSU. He would tell me every kid was coming. NSD would come and maybe 1 of 6 would actually sign. I still feel good about Blount and FSU. There is always that chance with local players they decide to stay home.
D'Nas White - He was down to Miami /FSU. The Hurricanes got a HS commit from Kendal Jackson. With that happening it put a hold on any more HS lineman for the Hurricanes. I had put my future forecast on FSU anyways.
Jeremiah Smith - Word I got from the state championship games was Smith will be a Seminole. I have yet to put in a forecast but that moment is coming closer. UF and Miami have tried very hard to get into this recruitment. He either sticks with Ohio State or goes to FSU.
Xavier Lucas - FSU likes Lucas a lot. He is committed to Wisconsin. There is a very good chance he flips to FSU.
Cam Ward - FSU is going to get a visit from Ward this week. All hands on deck. You land Ward, FSU is right back in the mix for the ACC title.
DJU - FSU will wait to see what happens with Ward.....
Wednesday / Dec 6 post
Now that we have all moved on from this past weekend ...
OK, maybe not fully moved on, FSU and the staff has hit the recruiting trail. I will be heading up the state finals in Tallahassee. I love Jerry and don't mind Tallahassee but what was the state of Florida thinking moving the games up there this season? They should just keep them in Orlando and everyone would be happy.
The teams in the state finals:
Mandarin vs. Columbus - Tramell Jones - The 2025 quarterback committed last year and will have chance to claim a state title. Columbus has a tight end, Benjamin Blackburn, who is committed to Stanford. He is 6-6 and 230 pounds. He recently got an offer from Miami and I would not be shocked if FSU pulled the trigger. They lost Markeston Douglas to the portal. They still have Jaheim Bell (if he doesn't enter the NFL draft) and Morlock will come back in 2024. Landen Thomas is a stud and committed to FSU.
Homestead vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas (3M title game) - Cortez Mills - Athlete for 2025 is the player to watch. He has an FSU offer and is a big time prospect.
Tampa Berkeley Prep vs. Norland (2M title game) - The Norland Vikings beat Miami Central twice this season. They also beat Booker T. Northwestern and every other team in South Florida. Norland is where Xavier Rhodes came from. They have Jamari Howard (FSU commit).
Chaminade vs. Clearwater Central Catholic (1M title game) - Jeremiah Smith. He is the main attraction. FSU still is recruiting him hard. He is supposed to take an official visit this month. If and when Smith takes a visit, that's the time to look for some movement. It is down to FSU/Ohio State. I heard one of the Chaminade coaches tell a friend of mine that Miami is out and only FSU has a shot at flipping Smith. UF is trying to get in the mix, but they are a team in flux right now.
Other games: Madison County vs. Hawthorne, Lakeland vs Venice (Charles Lester), an FSU commitment, Daytona Beach Mainland (LJ McCray) vs. St Augustine, Bradford vs. Cocoa (Javion Hilson - DL-2025) FSU leads for. Trinity Catholic vs. Cardinal Mooney.
Urban Meyer said one time he looks to recruit kids who play for and win state titles. FSU is in on a lot of these kids who are in the finals this weekend.
THE BITS
As I stated above FSU is still in good shape for Jeremiah Smith. He would be a whale for FSU to land. You put Smith with Hykeem Williams, Vandrevius Jacobs and the rest of FSU wide receivers (Destyn Hill) and there is probably not much drop off if at all next year. FSU just needs to find a signal caller.
Samuel Okunlola - FSU offered the brother of Miami player Samson. I have spoken to a source from the Miami side and right now it looks like they are in a holding pattern. Miami is trying to flip a DE who is a five-star that is committed to South Carolina.
That brings us to Armondo Blount. FSU has done a great job of recruiting and landing s Blount commitment. Right now, FSU looks to be in a good spot. I have heard rumors that Randy Shannon, who landed Blount, is said to be taking the Mississippi State DC job (update: Mississippi State made a hire, Coleman Hutzler). At this time, it looks like FSU will keep Blount. If a flip happens it could be a Dante Fowler-type situation where it happens on NSD.
LJ McCray - FSU is trying to flip McCray. He is probably the top-rated high school prospect left on their board. McCray is a big-time player, and it makes sense as UF is trying to hold on to its recruiting class. The tough thing here is there is a roadblock in the way for McCray to be a Seminole. We will see if they can overcome that objection.
Zavier Mincey - FSU is trying to recruit Mincey but Miami is in the lead for him.
Xavier Lucas - American Heritage - 6-1, 190 - Lucas is down to staying committed to Wisconsin or flipping to FSU. Keep an eye on this prospect. There is a good chance he ends up in FSU class.
Quarterbacks: FSU is looking for a QB. DJ Uiagalelei - FSU has targeted DJ. FSU was fighting Louisville for his services. The Cards landed a QB yesterday, Tyler Shough. That does not mean they are out of it as they took a flyer on Shough who has already transferred twice now and was not very good in 2023. DJ would give FSU a bigger version of Jordan Travis. For those concerned about DJ, don't be. He is the perfect fit for Mike Norvell's offense. Clemson tried to make him a pocket passer. They did not build the offense around his ability to run. DJ is massive and is very durable. He is like an OL running down the field. Good luck trying to tackle him.
FSU has shown interest in Cam Ward but he may price himself out of the market.
Running Backs: I have heard that Raheim Sanders (Arkansas transfer) is an option. I would have to dig a little deeper. Sanders did get too big this past season which may have led to him getting injured. If you get the 2022 version of Sanders that rushed for over 1,400 yards in the SEC, FSU would have their back. Add to the mix what they have coming back and backfield would be in great shape. I could see Sanders taking a visit soon and the Noles possibly picking him up.
Defensive line: This is huge. FSU is going to lose Verse, Lovett, Briggs. I still feel confident at this time that Payton and Farmer stick around. Even Tifase, FSU is trying to keep in the fold. That being said FSU depth this season is why the defense was so good. They would like to see that depth continue in 2024. One name to look at is RJ Oben out of Duke. He is down to FSU and Notre Dame. He is 6-4, 260 pounds. If you look at the trends FSU is going after smart kids. Oben had a 1300 on his SAT. They just offered Nate Clifton from Vanderbilt.
Attachments
Last edited: