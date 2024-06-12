Fishbits - June 12

With the Summer Camps winding down the news of FSU recruiting should start to heat up. FSU has commitments from the No. 1 offensive tackle in Florida (Solomon Thomas), the No. 1 defensive end in Florida (Javion Hilson). They also have commitments from QB Tramell Jones (Jacksonville Mandarin) and LB Ethan Pritchard. While FSU only has four commitments at this time we feel that number will grow by the end of June.
So who is FSU looking good for?
OT Josh Petty (Fellowship Christian School, 6-6, 270) – This is huge news. Petty is a five-star tackle. I will repeat that Petty is a five-star tackle. He would be the highest-rated tackle FSU has landed in over a decade. He has all the tools to be a great prospect at the next level. This is how you convince top-rated quarterbacks to sign with you. I am going to put a future cast in for Petty and FSU.
C-OG Max Buchanan (Seminole HS, 6-3, 275) - Buchanan visited FSU and, from the reports that have come out, FSU still stands in a good spot. He performed very well at camps this spring. He gives you a physical interior lineman that can play either guard or center in college. He does not have elite upside but you are looking at a prospect that can be All-ACC down the road.
OL
Hot, Hot, Hot: With Petty and Buchanan most likely going to join Thomas this looks to be the best OL class FSU has put together in over a decade. It may be even longer. They did just lose out on Ziyare Addison, but it is a long season and Eugene is far from home. I am willing to let this one play out. It would not shock me to see him visit FSU at some point this fall.
Tight End
We expect Hollis Davidson to visit and commit by the end of June. He is the top tight end FSU is recruiting. He would be a big get considering just two months ago it looked like FSU would lose out on every tight end on their board. Chase Loftin from Omaha, Neb., visited and the Noles did make a move. I like their shot at landing Davidson. I am in a wait-and-see mode with Loftin.
WR
Josh Moore looks like the target FSU has the best shot at. I have b been told by a source that Vernell Brown will come down to FSU and UF. While Brown's dad went to UF, I have been told that his father is going to let him make his own choice on schools. FSU has put a ton of work in with Brown and it is starting to look like it has paid off.
RB
Byron Louis – I have not heard anything different other than FSU leads. I am always reluctant to say lock. But FSU stands in a good spot right now. They need to close the door on this recruitment. Todd Robinson got offered by Georgia and pulled the trigger. FSU would like to land Ousmane Kromah. Turn on his film and you can see why FSU is fighting for this kid. He is a flat-out baller. Iverson Howard was about to commit but with Louis and Kromah looking at FSU it seems like he has been put on the back burner.
Tavion Wallace – Put a futurecast in for the Georgia linebacker. He visits on June 20 and we expect him to lock it down. Look for FSU to land that elusive linebacker. Ethan Pritchard is listed as a safety but we expect him to play linebacker in college.
Defensive Backs
FSU is still looking great for Gregory Thomas and Ladarian Clardy. These two are leaning towards FSU. Shamar Arnoux will most likely be added to the class. He should be ranked much higher than he is at this time. Ben Hanks Jr. visited Tallahassee on Wednesday with his high school team. He is someone FSU would also like to land. This one will be harder as Hanks has Miami and UF high on his list. Tony Williams is committed to UCF but FSU is recruiting him. This will come down to numbers and who FSU has a legit shot at landing. They have done a very good job the past couple of years recruiting defensive backs.
Defensive Line
Myron Charles, Zion Grady and Nicolas Clayton are the three lineman to focus on. FSU will bring some other prospects on campus. Charles is a lean towards FSU but Texas is an option. Grady is a prospect FSU may just get lucky with landing. He is not considering Alabama and it looks like he is going to choose between FSU and Miami. Clayton is an under-the-radar prospect. I have no problem with FSU taking his commitment.
Final thoughts/early predicted class
QB
Tramell Jones
RB
Byron Louis
WR
Vernell Brown
Joshua Moore
TE
Hollis Davidson
OL
Josh Petty
Solomon Thomas
Max Buchanan
Peyton Joseph
DL
Myron Charles
Javion Hilson
Nick Clayton
LB
Tavion Wallace
Ethan Pritchard
DB
Max Redmon
Ladarian Clardy
Shamar Arnoux
Gregory Thomas
