Fishbits (March 4)

This time of year is slow. The football team is getting set to start spring ball. There are some nuggets that we have gathered and put together in the past few weeks and will add them here.Been told by someone I trust that coach Mike Norvell is very excited about DJ's potential. MN likes his potential to really provide a deep passing game. His ability to push the ball down the field with the receivers FSU has given them a chance to be even more explosive this year. DJ has a strong arm and can really test the deep seam and outside the hash marks. DJ has shown to be very bright and will be a good pair with coach MN.- He did not do much at Bama last year but we have seen this story before with transfers who were at one program and come to FSU and seem to shine. Benson has done and said all the right things so far. Been told he has done well this offseason. FSU lost a lot at the receiver position and Benson looks to be one of those who is going to take one of the starting roles and have an impact in 2024.Had the chance to speak to Little's father. He has always been good to me. He was telling me how excited both he and his son are to be at FSU, that the scheme FSU runs fits his son's skill set. He showed me some practice video of Jr at Bama and you could see why this kid was so highly rated out of HS. He could make an impact this spring, which we would expect to carry over to the fall.Spoke to someone who is tied into LSU and they were upset about Brown leaving. LSU is losing two first-round picks at receiver and Brown was going to step into a starting role this fall. He has size and speed. Look for Brown to be part of the deep passing game this year.I have to see it to believe it. But I have been told he has gotten himself into better shape. This was an issue at Florida. He is going to get a chance to come in and start this year. Think D'Mitri Emmanuel.It's a big year for Julian Armella and Jaylen Early. These two are all that is left of their OL recruiting class. Armella has the talent physically but needs to put it together mentally. Early also has the talent but needs to also show more consistency. I feel it is key for both players to develop this spring and fight for starting jobs in the fall.He looked good Sunday. Charles showed both power and finessed in drills. He is quick off the ball and will push you around. Charles has been offered by a ton of P5 programs. It looks like FSU is out in front and I am going to put in a forecast for FSU. He could commit before the summer starts.I am not sold on recruiting kids out of Bama or Mississippi but with the transition at Bama and Auburn's struggles ... FSU could catch a Cam Akers-type break. Sometimes you just need breaks in recruiting and that could happen with Henderson. He is one of my favorite backs in this class.He is part of the SFL Express. Reality is they push their top kids to Ohio State. FSU still has a real chance as there is pressure on the staff at Ohio State to win big this year. Ffrench is also tight with Tramell Jones, and he is committed to FSU. This is one that will come down to NSD....So stay tuned until then.FSU has been on and off with this kid. I hate to compare players to other guys who have had a ton of success, but Mills' recruitment starting to look a lot like Amari Cooper's. The same things I heard about Cooper. Not big enough, not elite level speed. Cooper proved everyone wrong. I think Mills will do the same. He is going to take a visit to FSU. He has great hands. Not just good hands. He has elite level body control. He is a great kid. I think Mills is someone that is going to be better in college than many kids ranked ahead of him.I have him rated as one of the top lineman in the country. After attending UA this weekend and speaking to those who saw him Orlando they see the same things. He is an elite player and FSU got a good one. Now they just need to hold on to Thomas.He is all FSU at this point. Just think it is a matter of time before he pulls the trigger for the Seminoles.Another player who FSU is closing in on a commitment. FSU had a ton of success in Georgia last year. It looks like Georgia may be providing gifts to FSU again in 2025.