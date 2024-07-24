Ryan OBleness
Hello, Florida State fans! My name is Ryan O'Bleness and I recently took over as a part-time national analyst for Rivals, covering the Northeast. I also cover Michigan State for Spartans Illustrated.
Darius Gray, a four-star offensive guard prospect in the 2026 class with nearly 40 scholarship offers already, will visit FSU this weekend.
I spoke with him to preview the trip:
"Being around great people, having the opportunity to learn new things and just being around a school I have always dreamed of as a child," Gray said when asked what he is looking forward to seeing in Tallahassee.
More here:
Rivals.com - Four-star Darius Gray looking forward to Florida State visit
Top-100 class of 2026 offensive guard Darius Gray previews his upcoming visit to Florida State.
n.rivals.com