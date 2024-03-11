FSU sports information:



The No. 16 Florida State softball team (15-5) defeated Florida Gulf Coast University (15-9) on Sunday 13-6 to finish the FGCU Spring Break Classic with four victories.



The Eagles got out to an early 4-0 in the first inning but the Noles bounced back behind the big bat of freshman Isa Torres, as she delivered a two-RBI single in the top of the third inning to help bring FSU to within one.



FGCU responded in the bottom of the inning and pushed its lead back up to 6-3. In the top of the fourth inning, Jaysoni Beachum delivered a clutch two-RBI double to pull the Noles back within one.



FSU found themselves down 6-5 in the top of the fifth inning until a Hallie Wacaser single and a Kennedy Harp sacrifice fly gave the Noles their first lead. The momentum continued with a Devyn Flaherty RBI single up the middle to give FSU an 8-6 advantage.



Michaela Edenfield then delivered a grand slam that broke the game open for FSU. The Noles bats caught fire and delivered eight runs in the fifth inning giving them a 13-6 lead that held firm through the end.



Makenna Reid pitched 3.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs while striking out four. She picked up her fourth win of the season and improved her record to 4-0.



As a team, FSU had nine hits and drew five walks. Torres and Flaherty led Florida State with two hits each, and Flaherty scored a team-high three runs.



The Seminoles are back in action Tuesday for a doubleheader against South Dakota State at JoAnne Graf Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.