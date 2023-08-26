FSU got plenty of love on the Week 0 College GameDay show

CurtWeiler
First College GameDay of the season just wrapped. As expected for a Florida State team that has been among the most hyped teams nationally this offseason, there was quite a bit of belief in the Seminoles.
Desmond Howard was the only panelist who picked FSU to win the ACC. Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee both showed FSU some love but picked Clemson.
Des also has FSU in his College Football Playoff field, losing to Alabama in the Semifinals. Rece Davis didn't have a graphic for his CFP projection, but he also has FSU making the Playoff.
I know Desmond Howard doesn't have the best track record (he picked a CFP field of Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Baylor and Michigan last year) but the national media is definitely buying the hype. Thoughts?
