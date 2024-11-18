ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting FSU OL commit Daniel Pierre Louis expected flip to Florida in next several days

OsceolaPat

Jul 31, 2022
FSU may take another hit to its 2025 recruiting class this week. OL commit Daniel Pierre Louis took an official visit to Florida this weekend to watch the Gators take on LSU. Multiple sources familiar with Pierre Louis' recruitment as a whole or by the Gators have told the Osceola that they expect the offensive tackle to flip to Florida as early as today (Monday) and late as this Thursday, but that they expect it to happen sooner rather than later and no longer than the end of the week.

Pierre Louis committed to FSU just over a month ago. He would be the second FSU commit to flip to Florida in less than a week. Last Thursday, QB prospect Tramell Jones decommitted from FSU, took an official visit to Florida and then committed to the Gators on Sunday.

FSU's highest rated committed prospect, Solomon Thomas, was also in Gainesville this past weekend for the Florida-LSU game. While he is still committed to FSU, a source familiar with his recruitment by the Gators indicated that the longer FSU waits to announce an OL coach hire the more precarious their standing with Thomas becomes. They also indicated that they believe LSU, as of today, is in the best position to flip Thomas.
 
