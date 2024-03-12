The No. 18 Florida State softball team (17-5) dominated South Dakota State (13-16) in a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at the Seminole Softball Complex. The Seminoles defeated the Jackrabbits 11-6 in game one and cruised to an 8-0 win in six innings in game two.



Game One

Amaya Ross's first career grand slam and an 8-run fifth inning propelled the Seminoles to an 11-6 win in game one.



FSU got the on the board first as the first four batters were walked to bring a run across for the Noles. Isa Torres then hit a single through the left side to bring home JaysoniBeachum and Kalei Harding to take a 3-0 lead after the first inning.



The Jackrabbits responded with two runs in the third and took a 5-3 lead off three unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth.



The lead didn't last long as Torres came through again with the bases loaded to bring home Annie Potter to cut the lead to one. Ross stepped in with the bases juiced and hit a rocket over the left field wall for her first career grand slam to put the Noles up 8-5. The scoring barrage continued as Kaley Mudge earned a RBI single, and Beachum singled down the right field line to give the Noles an 11-5 lead.



Makenna Reid came in to relieve Mimi Gooden and was terrific as she went 4.1 innings and allowed just two hits while striking out six. Reid was credited with the win to improve to 5-0 this season and 18-0 in her career. In her past five appearances, Reid has pitched 17 innings and allowed just two earned runs while striking out 20 batters.



Game Two

The second game of the doubleheader was all Noles thanks to another home run from Amaya Ross and a quality start from Ashtyn Danley.



Danley got the start for the Noles and had her best outing of the season as she pitched five complete innings with four strikeouts while only allowing one hit.



Much like the first game, the Noles used some patience at the plate to get the offense going. Torres, Ross and Devyn Flaherty each drew a walk to load the bases for Danley who hit a ground ball to the shortstop allowing Torres to score. After Mudge walked, Beachum delivered a hard-hit ball to the shortstop who was unable to make a play to plate another run for the Noles.



Michaela Edenfield led off the bottom of the third inning with a single, and Ross stepped in with one out and hit a no-doubter over the left field wall for her fifth home run of the year to give the Noles a 4-0 lead after three innings.



The Seminoles were able to end the game early with four runs in the sixth. Danley hit a double off the left field wall, and Kennedy Harp reached on an error to put a runner in scoring position for Beachum who delivered again with an RBI-single. Harding brought home another run on a dropped fly ball by the right fielder. Torres earned a RBI on a groundout, and Hallie Wacaser hit a single down the left field line with the bases loaded to send the fans home early.



FSU will be back in action Wednesday to face their first ranked opponent in nearly a month. FSU will host No. 15 Alabama (20-3) tomorrow at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.