Bob Ferrante
May 10, 2022
We'll aim to create a library and discussion in this thread:
Jan. 24
Harvard OL Jacob Rizy will transfer to FSU and arrive this summer
Jan. 18
Joshua Burrell has entered the transfer portal. Burrell is a grad transfer with two years to play
Jan. 15
Alabama LB Shawn Murphy commits to FSU
Jan. 11
Alabama OL Terrence Ferguson commits to FSU, one week after his visit to campus
Jan. 10
Oregon State transfer Sione Lolohea picks FSU
DJ Lundy had committed to Colorado but returns to FSU
Jan. 9
FSU has added to its defensive end room with the addition of West Virginia transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye, who had six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this past season as a redshirt freshman.
Jan. 8
FSU kicked off a new week Monday morning by announcing another transfer addition. Former UCF/Miami DB Davonte Brown will spend his final season of eligibility with the Seminoles.
FSU also added another wide receiver transfer Monday as former Alabama wideout Malik Benson announced he's joining the Seminoles. Benson, who has been clocked at a 10.4 100-meter dash, was the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the 2023 class.
For those who want a comprehensive look at what FSU has added and what still could be coming entering this week, here's a great story from Pat.
Jan. 7
Make that three transfer additions for FSU this offseason as Colorado State DL Grady Kelly just announced he's transferring to FSU at the end of his visit. He had 6.5 tackles for loss this past season and has appeared in 24 games over the last two seasons at CSU.
Shortly thereafter, Indiana RB/athlete Jaylin Lucas became FSU's fourth transfer addition of the weekend. Lucas, the brother of FSU WR Ja'Khi Douglas, was an effective running back, pass-catcher and an elite kick returner for the Hoosiers.
Jan. 6
LSU WR transfer Jalen Brown became FSU's third transfer addition of the offseason on Saturday. Brown didn't record any catches in three games this season with the Tigers, but he was the No. 80 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.
FSU also added defensive back Earl Little Jr. He had two tackles last season for Alabama.
Tate Rodemaker has committed to Southern Miss, he announced on Saturday night
Jan. 4
FSU wide receiver Goldie Lawrence entered the transfer portal on Thursday, the final day for non-graduate transfers to enter the portal during the winter window. He announced on Jan. 9 a commitment to UCF.
Jan. 3
FSU defensive end Gilber Edmond has entered the portal one season after transferring from South Carolina to FSU. He's ended up back at South Carolina.
FSU
Marvin Jones Jr. has picked FSU, and the school announced his transfer on Thursday night
Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei visited FSU earlier in December, he committed to FSU on Jan. 1
Cam Ward has visited FSU and Miami but on Jan. 1 announced he will turn pro
GT defensive end Kyle Kennard visited FSU the weekend of Dec. 8 but committed to South Carolina Dec. 15.
Indiana transfer offensive tackle Carter Smith arrives Monday (update: Smith is staying at Indiana)
Sam Okunlola didn't speak with the media after his departure from FSU in early December (he picked Colorado in December)
Transfer decisions of note
AJ Duffy was the first FSU player to enter the transfer portal (lands at San Diego State)
Winston Wright is also in the portal as he left the team midseason (lands at East Carolina)
Daughtry Richardson has picked Florida Atlantic, he announced on Sunday / Dec. 17
Bless Harris has picked TCU, he announced on Twitter on Saturday / Dec. 16
Markeston Douglas has picked Arizona State
Former FSU QB AJ Duffy has committed to San Diego State
Former FSU RB Rodney Hill announced he is transferring to FAMU, but he then changed his mind after head coach Willie Simmons left to take the Duke RBs coach position on Jan. 1. Hill has transferred to Miami.
CJ Campbell picked Florida Atlantic
Backup defensive end Gilber Edmond announced Jan. 3 he's entering the portal after one season with the Seminoles.
Malcolm Ray has landed at Rutgers
Preston Daniel has landed at Buffalo
Portal needs for FSU entering December
Examining the state of FSU's offense in December
Examining the state of FSU's defense in December
