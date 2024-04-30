Bob Ferrante
FSU sports information:
The No. 14 Florida State softball team (40-10, 18-3) will look to complete the season sweep over the No. 9 Florida Gators (39-12, 14-7) on Wednesday night in front of an expected capacity crowd at JoAnne Graf Field.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen live on ACC Network with Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton-Hill on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on 96.5 FM The Spear, Seminoles.com and the FSU Gameday App with Jeff Culhane and Ariya Massoudi on the call.
- Besides bragging rights in one of college softball's greatest rivalries, Wednesday night's game in Tallahassee will have major implications for the Seminoles.
- FSU will be looking for its seventh consecutive win against the Gators.
- FSU has not lost to Florida in Tallahassee since 2019.
- FSU will be looking to sweep the season series for just the sixth time in program history.
- FSU will be looking to add to its resume with a top 10 win to help their case to host a regional for the 10th consecutive season. FSU comes into Wednesday night with a No. 10 ranking in the RPI.
- The Seminoles come into the rivalry matchup as one of the hottest teams in the country. FSU has won 22 out of its 23 games and are on a 14 game winning streak which is the second longest winning streak in the country.
- It was all Seminoles on Wednesday night as FSU won its sixth consecutive game against rival Florida with a 12-3 run-rule win in Gainesville.
- FSU scored 12 runs in the fifth inning after being down 2-0. FSU's 12 runs in the inning was tied for the third-most in program history and tied for the most in program history against a Power Five opponent.
- Wednesday was the first time that FSU had scored 10 or more runs in an inning against a ranked opponent.
- Wednesday was FSU's largest margin of victory against the Gators and was the first time that FSU had run-ruled the Gators in the series.
Built To Finish
- A Lonni Alameda coached team is always going to finish the season strong and this year seems to be no different.
- FSU will finish 16-1 in April and has outscored its opponents 135-34.
- In the past four seasons. Florida State is 90-11-1 during the months of April and May.
Oh, How the Tables Have Turned
- After losing four out of five games to the likes of Alabama, Duke and Texas, the Seminoles have won 22 out of their last 23 games and are in sole possession of first place in the ACC.
- 12 out of FSU's 22 wins have come via run rule.
- FSU has jumped up to No. 10 in the RPI and have put themselves in great condition to host a regional for the 10th consecutive season
- FSU has outscored their opponent 200-55 and are averaging 8.69 runs per game in its past 23 games.
- During their eight-game winning streak from Mar. 23-Apr. 3, FSU scored at least eight runs in all eight of those games during the winning streak. That tied the school record for the longest streak of scoring eight or more runs. The last time FSU accomplished the feat was from Mar. 19-31, 2019.
- FSU's pitching has made significant strides over the past 23 games as they hold a 2.67 ERA and have allowed more than five runs just twice in the last 23 games after allowing five or more runs 11 times in the first 27 games.
Limiting the Big Inning
- One key to FSU's recent pitching success has been limiting the big inning.
- In the first 27 games, FSU allowed three or more runs in 17 innings. In the last 23 games, FSU has allowed three more runs in just five innings.
- FSU has also been limiting their free bases in the last 23 games. FSU is allowing just 2.6 free bases per game which is down from 3.5 free bases per game in their first 27 games.
- FSU has also seen a significant improvement in its team ERA as they have posted a 2.67 ERA in the last 20 games compared to a 4.21 ERA in the first 27 games.
Wait, They're Only Freshmen?!?!?!
- Yes, some of Florida State's best production has come from a freshmen class that was ranked the No. 3 overall class by softball America.
- Jaysoni Beachum (.447) and Isa Torres (.377) hold two out of the top four batting averages on the team.
- Both Beachum and Torres were named Top 25 finalists for the TUCCI/NFCA National Freshman of the Year award on Thursday.
- In the circle, Ashtyn Danley has recorded a team-high 17 starts and 106.2 innings.
- Mimi Gooden has also been a force for the Noles in the circle as she has pitched 35.2 innings and made eight starts.
- All five freshman hitters have recorded a hit and a RBI this season with Torres, Beachum and Kennedy Harp all recording 10+ hits.
- The six freshmen have made a combined 133 starts this season.
- 144 out of the team's 469 (31%) hits have come from freshmen.
- 124 out of the team's 360 RBI (35%) have come from freshmen.
- Iowa is the only power five team in the country to have more offensive production come from freshmen.
- 43% of the team's innings pitched have come from freshmen.
Youth in the Circle
- A program that has continuously put together one of the best pitching staffs in the country has faced a new challenge this year....youth.
- 74% of innings thrown this year have been from either freshman or sophomores.
- 43% of the innings pitched have been from true freshmen.
- Freshmen and sophomores have combined to start 34 out of the Seminoles' 50 games this season.
Get Hot, Stay Hot
- The Florida State offense has been one of the best in the country through the first 47 games of the season.
- FSU is averaging 7.88 runs per game which is fifth in the country and second in the ACC. FSU is hitting .347 as a team which ranks sixth in the country.
- FSU has scored 395 runs through 50 games this season which is on pace to break the school record of 459 runs scored by the 2016 team. The 2016 team scored 388 runs through 50 games.
- In 50 games, FSU has scored 8 or more runs in 31 games. In 69 games last season, FSU scored eight or more runs just 22 times.
- FSU has scored 10 or more runs in 16 games so far this season after accomplishing that feat just eight times last season.
Dominance in the ACC
- Florida State has been on top of the ACC for the past decade.
- FSU has won eight out of the last nine ACC Tournament Championships and seven out of the last nine ACC Regular Season Championships.
- Since 2012, FSU has lost just three ACC road series and has not lost an ACC road series since 2019.
- FSU has lost just three ACC series in the last four seasons and have lost just five ACC series since 2012.
A True Home Field Advantage
- The Seminole Softball Complex has become one of the toughest places to play in the country in recent history.
- Since the start of the 2019 season, FSU is 149-22 at the Seminole Softball Complex.
- In the past two seasons, FSU is 61-9 at the Seminole Softball Complex.
Call It What It Is. Jaysoni Beachum is the Best Freshman in the Country
- Jaysoni Beachum has continued to solidify herself as not only one of the best freshmen in the country but as one of the best players in the country.
- Beachum, a native of Tallahassee, leads the team with a .447 batting average, 68 hits, 14 home runs and 59 RBI.
- Her 59 RBI is the most ever by a Florida State freshman as she broke Sydney Sherrill's record of 58 RBI this past Saturday.
- Beachum has hit seven home runs in her last 10 games.
- In her last seven games, Beachum has recorded 14 RBI
- Beachum is just the third true freshman in school history to have 10+ home runs and 50+ RBI joining Jessi Warren and Sydney Sherrill.
- Beachum has recorded a hit in 38 out of the Seminoles' 50 games this season.
- Out of the 50 games this season, Beachum has had two or more hits in 25 games.
- Beachum has the highest batting average in the country among freshmen and has the eight highest batting average in the country.
- Beachum is on pace to break the freshmen school record for batting average, hits, slugging percentage and on base percentage in a season.
- Beachum has had two multi-home run games this season. Beachum is the first true freshman since Kalei Harding in 2021 to have a multi-home run game.
- Beachum has also locked down the hot corner for the Noles making 49 starts at the positions. Beachum has committed just five errors this season.
- Beachum was named the ACC Player of the Week on Apr. 23 and became the first FSU true freshman to win the award since Sydney Sherrill in 2018.
- Beachum was named Softball America's Freshman of the Month in February, March and April.
Ocho's Being Ocho
- Kalei Harding or "Ocho" continues to be a consistent force for the Florida State lineup and is solidifying herself as one of the top hitters in program history
- Harding is currently hitting .348 with 53 RBI which is second on the team.
- In ACC play, Harding is hitting .485 with four home runs and 26 RBI.
- Harding has reached base in 21 out of the last 23 games.
- Against UCLA, Harding recorded four hits in five at-bats which was tied for a career high. Harding was the first FSU player since Kaley Mudge in 2021 at the Women's College World Series against Alabama to record four or more hits.
- Her seven RBI game against Charlotte tied Anna Shelnutt (2017) for the school record for RBI in a single game.
- Harding is second all-time in school history for career doubles (55), fourth in school history for career home runs (41), fourth for career RBI (193) and seventh in school history for career slugging percentage (.584).
Mudge Getting Back to Her Consistent Self
- After being slowed down by an offseason surgery, Kaley Mudge has made her way back to the top of the lineup and has been one of FSU's most consistent players in ACC play.
- Mudge is hitting a team-high .449 in ACC play with 10 RBI.
- Her average is up to .384 after hitting .449 in the Seminoles' last 23 games.
- Against Notre Dame, Mudge went 7-for-10 (.700) with two doubles and a triple.
- Mudge has been the Seminoles' leadoff hitter in 32 out of the last 33 games
Edenfield is Back and Already Making an Impact
- After redshirting her freshman season, Michaela Edenfield has taken the sport by storm and has been one of the nation's best power and clutch hitters.
- In her first two seasons, Edenfield has recorded two 50+ RBI seasons. Edenfield is one of just six Seminoles who have ever recorded two 50+ RBI seasons as a Seminole.
- Edenfield joined Jessi Warren and Sydney Sherrill as the only Seminoles to have 50+ RBI in their first two seasons in the Garnet and Gold.
- Edenfield will look to join Warren as the only two Seminoles who have recorded three 50+ RBI seasons. Warren had four 50+ RBI seasons as a Seminole.
- Last season, Edenfield was phenomenal when it mattered most. In 2023, 25 out of her 39 hits (64%) resulted in a run being scored. So far in 2024, 19 out of Edenfield's 42 hits (45%) have resulted in a run being scored.
- Edenfield missed nine games due to a broken finger but made her return last week against North Carolina as a designated player. Edenfield went 3-for-6 with one home run and three RBI against the Tar Heels.
- Edenfield is hitting .404 this season after having not finished with above a .300 batting average in her first two seasons as a Seminole.
- Edenfield currently sits fifth in FSU history with 40 career home runs.
Torres Finds Groove in the Box and in the Field
- Replacing Josie Muffley is no easy task, but freshman Isa Torres has given her best shot and is off to a great start offensively and defensively for the Noles at the shortstop position.
- Torres is fourth on the team in batting average (.377) and has driven in 46 runs this season.
- Torres has been phenomenal in the Seminoles' last 23 games hitting .418 with five home runs and 26 RBI.
- Torres has continued to make jaw-dropping plays at the shortstop position this season and holds a .966 fielding percentage this season.
Coming Up in the Clutch
- When the pressure is on, freshman Isa Torres has come up big on multiple occasions for the Seminoles.
- Last Wednesday with the Seminoles leading No. 12 Florida 3-2 in the fifth inning, Torres launched a three-run home run to center field to blow the game open.
- Torres has hit two walk-offs in the bottom of the seventh this season to lead the Noles to victory.
- Torres hit a two-run walk-off home run against NC State on Mar. 28 to put the Seminoles on top 8-6. Torres was the first true freshman to hit a walk-off home run since Jessi Warren in 2015 against Notre Dame.
- Torres also hit a two-RBI walk-off single against Texas Tech on Feb. 9 to win the game for the Noles.
Flaherty Heating Up at the Plate
- Remember Devyn Flaherty? Yes, she's back to her old self and has been leading the charge for the Noles at the plate in the past 23 games.
- Flaherty has led the team with a .469 average in her last 23 games compared to just a .207 average in her first 27 games.
- Against Boston College, she put the game away with a two-run home run to complete FSU's seventh inning comeback against the Eagles.
- Flaherty is still as dangerous as ever on the base paths as she has 13 stolen bases on 15 attempts.
- Last season, Flaherty stole 31 bases on 32 attempts which led the ACC.
- Flaherty cracked the all-time top 10 list for most career stolen bases in school history. Flaherty has 97 career stolen bases which puts her eighth in school history.
- Flaherty was one of four players in the NCAA in 2023 to steal 30 or more bases while only being caught once.
Reid Gaining Confidence in the Circle
- As one of the top freshman pitchers in 2023, Makenna Reid has begun to find her groove in the circle in 2024 after a tough start.
- Over the course of her career, Reid holds a 25-1 record for the Seminoles.
- Reid has pitched the second-most innings for the Noles this season with 87.1 innings and leads the team with a 3.37 ERA.
- In one of the best performances of her young career, Reid stifled one of the top offenses in Duke as she pitched a career high seven innings while allowing just three hits and not allowing a run.
- In 2023, Reid was one of just three pitchers last season to not suffer a loss joining Alex Storako and Nicole May from Oklahoma.
- Reid was one of just five players to post a sub 1.00 ERA last season.
- Reid was the first Seminole since Sarah Hamilton in 2009 to finish with a sub 1.00 ERA.
Danley Coming Alive in the Circle
- True freshman pitcher and outfielder Ashtyn Danley came to Tallahassee as one of the top recruits in the country and has begun to find her footing as a Seminole.
- Danley has made a team-high 17 starts for the Seminoles this season and holds a 15-3 record.
- In her last 17 appearances, Danley has allowed 16 earned runs while striking out 46 in 60 innings.
- In ACC play, Danley holds a 2.51 ERA in 61.1 innings.
- Against one of the top offenses in the country in Texas, Danley threw three scoreless innings while striking out three.
Kerr Continues Hot Streak
- Redshirt junior Jahni Kerr is back for the Seminoles after a breakout season in 2023.
- In 2024, Kerr is hitting .336 with 36 RBI in 42 games. Kerr missed seven games this season due to injury.
- Against Pitt, Kerr hit three home runs in three games for the Noles.
- As one of the top recruits in the country coming out of high school, Kerr struggled in her first two seasons as a Seminole as she dealt with the implications of COVID and was recovering from a knee injury that she suffered her freshman season.
- The tide turned for Kerr in 2023, and it all started with a home run in a primetime ESPN slot against Alabama at the 2023 Clearwater Invitational. Kerr came into the game starting in just three out of the Seminoles nine games and was 2-for-10 at the plate.
- Kerr led the team with a .356 batting average while adding eight home runs and 40 RBI in 2023.
- Kerr earned First Team All-ACC honors for the first time in her career and was named to the Preseason All-ACC Team.
My Oh Amaya
- Fans have known the name Amaya Ross for awhile but mainly for her insane speed on the base paths. Now, Ross has found herself in the FSU lineup for more than just her speed.
- Ross has started all 50 games this season after making just 18 starts the past two seasons.
- Ross has surpassed her hit, RBI and home run numbers this season from the last two seasons combined.
- Ross had one of the best weeks of her career at the Dugout Club Classic.
- In six games, Ross recorded 10 hits in 15 at-bats (.667) with six RBI and three triples.
- Ross was involved in 17 out of the Seminoles 47 runs scored in the Dugout Club Classic and was a perfect 5-for-5 on the base paths.
- Ross's six triples is ninth in the country.
- Ross is 21st in the country and second in the ACC with 25 stolen bases this season.
- Ross currently holds a .336 batting average with eight home runs which is fourth on the team.
- Ross has stolen 52 bases in 56 attempts over the course of her career.