Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 16,613
-
- 10,987
-
- 1,853
No. 18 FSU (17-5) will host No. 15 Alabama (20-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.
RHP Allison Royalty will be on the mound. I'll have some updates from the park (although running late for first pitch), but thought we could use this thread to chat about the top-20 matchup.
RHP Allison Royalty will be on the mound. I'll have some updates from the park (although running late for first pitch), but thought we could use this thread to chat about the top-20 matchup.