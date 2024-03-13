ADVERTISEMENT

Softball FSU vs. Alabama (Wed. at 7 p.m. on ACC Network)

No. 18 FSU (17-5) will host No. 15 Alabama (20-3) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.

RHP Allison Royalty will be on the mound. I'll have some updates from the park (although running late for first pitch), but thought we could use this thread to chat about the top-20 matchup.

 
Alabama gets the Duchscherer solo HR and a Dowling RBI single in the first

FSU gets a walk but nothing else going in the bot 1st
 
Royalty strands a few runners in top 2nd

Middle 2nd, Alabama 2-0
 
Ross with a two-out walk but FSU can't do anything with it

End 2nd, 2-0 Alabama
 
Duchscherer singles, Giles walks

Alameda will make the pitching change to Makenna Reid

Now a Dowling single to LF, bases loaded with no outs for Bama

Reid induces three pop ups, strands the bases loaded

What a huge jam to get out of early and keep the deficit to 2-0 Bama
 
Flaherty, Mudge and Beachum down in order

End 3rd, let's just jinx Bama RHP Kayla Beaver, they've got a no-no

Alabama 2-0
 
Reid gives up a leadoff single but that's all for Bama

Middle 4th, 2-0 Bama
 
Harding infield hit to lead off the 4th
Edenfield walks
Wacaser strikes out swinging
Torres grounds out but advances the runners into scoring position

Ross up with two down - wild pitch scores Harding

FSU cuts the deficit to 2-1
 
Beaver is emotional as she leaves the game. Could be an injury. Tough to tell

RHP Alea Johnson in to relieve

Ross sends a shot to just short of the track

End 4th, Bama 2-1
 
Torres with an SC top 10 snare on that line drive for out No. 2

Bama has a leadoff HBP but otherwise nothing going, thanks in part to the Torres play

Middle 5th, 2-1 Bama
 
Danley with a leadoff single, to second on an error

Flaherty flies out
Mudge grounds out 4-3, advances Danley to 3B
Beachum strikes out on check swing

End 5th, Bama 2-1
 
Cahalan grounds out
Torres with a second SC top 10 nomination, going back to grab that pop up into shallow left-center field
Johnson walks
Kali Heivilin two-run homer over the wall in right-center field ... Bama extends the lead to 4-1

FSU LHP Ashtyn Danley in to relieve

Duchscherer grounds out to end the inning

Alabama 4-1, middle 6th
 
This was the first Torres play, diving into the hole to snare the liner:

 
waternole said:
That HR was BS.
The ump squeezed the zone for a walk the previous batter.

The crowd here certainly felt that way, especially from those behind home plate. (My angle on the strike zone isn't great as we're just behind the Bama dugout.)
 
Harding, Edenfield and Wacaaser down in order in the sixth

End 6th, 4-1 Bama
 
Bob Ferrante said:
The crowd here certainly felt that way, especially from those behind home plate. (My angle on the strike zone isn't great as we're just behind the Bama dugout.)

Watching it on TV.
And yes this ump is not consistent.
There was at least 2 called balls that have been strikes at random times tonight.
Ball 4 was a strike any day of the week.
 
Danley gets three groundouts in the top 7th

Bama 4-1, last at-bats for FSU coming up
 
Torres lines out
Ross sends a long fly ball to the wall in CF. That close
Danley singles
Flaherty fouls out

Bama wins 4-1
FSU drops to 17-6

Duke up on Friday for a three-game series
 
