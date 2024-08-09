As Josh Petty's commitment date nears there is a lot of talk about Georgia Tech making a late surge to take the lead in his recruitment. There are five total FutureCast in the Rivals Network for Petty. Three of those as of right now have Petty committing to the Seminoles.



That number used to be four, but Rivals National Analyst Sam Spiegelman has flipped his prediction to Georgia Tech. Of the two other national recruiting service sites, one has two predictions both for GT, while the other has three predictions with one to FSU and two to GT.



There have been rumors that GT has gone "all in" on Petty and earlier this week there was a rumor that Ohio State was making a late push for the offensive tackle.



According to one source inside the Rivals network GT has made a big push from an NIL standpoint and his family would like him to stay close to home. That same source said that of last weekend Petty was leaning toward FSU and heading into this weekend he is leaning towards GT.



Petty took unofficial visits to GT and FSU during the last weekend in July. He has a sister that will be a freshman at FSU this year.



Either way Petty seems ready to get to his commitment date. Petty spoke with GT Rivals site earlier this week and here are a couple of quotes from that article.



"To be honest, I'm beyond excited,” said Petty after Fellowship Christian’s practice on Thursday evening. “It's hard to describe my feelings almost. I've been wanting this moment since I was a kid. I said it over and over again that I wanted to be in the position I'm in, and it blew up beyond expectation to be honest. I was shocked at how this recruitment came and how blessed I was in this opportunity in this field of football. Yeah, it's just a little bit of everything right now. I've got butterflies running through me. I've got everything.





"I'm ready to check it off the box big time,” added Petty. “Yeah, I've been waiting to do this for God knows how long. Just being able to check that box and tell the other coaches that I'm thankful they recruited me but this is what is happening now. Being able to announce the decision and get everything off my chest will be really good."



From his comments he seems to have made a decision already but with three days left this could go back and forth a couple of times.



Recruiting is always fluid but seems more so than ever with the NIL.