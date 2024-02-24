After a win earlier this week to snap its recent skid, the Florida State men's basketball team (14-12, 8-7 in ACC) will look to keep its winning ways going as a road underdog Saturday night at Clemson (18-8, 8-7). The game is set for a 7:45 p.m. tip on CW Network from Littlejohn Coliseum.



For FSU, it's a chance to avenge its 78-67 loss to the Tigers in Tallahassee just over a month ago back on Jan. 20. FSU leads the all-time series vs. Clemson 46-38, but is a 9.5-point road underdog for this matchup.



The good news for FSU is that CBS analyst Jon Rothstein reported this morning according to an FSU spokesperson that guard Darin Green Jr. is expected to again be available for Saturday's game after he missed Tuesday's 84-76 home win over Boston College. It remains unknown if FSU will have guard Primo Spears available for this game after he missed the last 1.5 games due to coach's decision.



I'll be sharing updates below from tonight's game once it gets underway.