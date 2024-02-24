ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live Updates: FSU at Clemson (Saturday, 7:45 p.m.)

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
10,217
8,651
1,853
After a win earlier this week to snap its recent skid, the Florida State men's basketball team (14-12, 8-7 in ACC) will look to keep its winning ways going as a road underdog Saturday night at Clemson (18-8, 8-7). The game is set for a 7:45 p.m. tip on CW Network from Littlejohn Coliseum.

For FSU, it's a chance to avenge its 78-67 loss to the Tigers in Tallahassee just over a month ago back on Jan. 20. FSU leads the all-time series vs. Clemson 46-38, but is a 9.5-point road underdog for this matchup.

The good news for FSU is that CBS analyst Jon Rothstein reported this morning according to an FSU spokesperson that guard Darin Green Jr. is expected to again be available for Saturday's game after he missed Tuesday's 84-76 home win over Boston College. It remains unknown if FSU will have guard Primo Spears available for this game after he missed the last 1.5 games due to coach's decision.

I'll be sharing updates below from tonight's game once it gets underway.
 
  • Like
Reactions: NoleLizards
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

Baseball Cancelled: NC State at FSU, Sat. at 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Replies
10
Views
479
Osceola Village
Nolebra Kai
N
Bob Ferrante

Softball Updates: FSU vs. UCF (Saturday at 5 p.m.)

Replies
44
Views
1K
Women's Sports Forum
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante

Baseball Notes/updates: FSU at Duke (6 p.m. on ACCN Extra)

Replies
94
Views
1K
Osceola Village
Seaker42
S
Bob Ferrante

Baseball Updates: FSU at Wake Forest (Game 2, Saturday at 4 p.m. on ACCN Extra)

Replies
202
Views
3K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Georgia Tech (Game 1, Thursday at 7 p.m.)

Replies
105
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Seminole Saturday Night
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today