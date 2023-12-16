The Florida State men's basketball team returns to action Saturday evening. The Seminoles (4-4, 0-1) will look to snap their three-game losing streak when they host future ACC opponent SMU (6-4) at the Tucker Civic Center Saturday at 8 p.m. (ACC Network).



The Seminoles could be getting a major boost ahead of Saturday's game against the Mustangs as the NCAA went back on its transfer ruling earlier this week, allowing all second-time transfers in winter/spring sports to be immediately eligible without the need for a waiver. This should mean that Georgetown point guard transfer Primo Spears will be eligible after missing the first eight games of the season as a two-time transfer. Spears averaged 16.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game last season with the Hoyas. FSU hasn't yet clarified that Spears will begin playing, but it will be something to monitor during pregame warmups Saturday night.



Here are some more pregame notes courtesy of FSU sports information:



SEMINOLES BEGIN SEVEN-GAME HOMESTAND AGAINST SMU

Florida State begins a seven-game homestand as it plays host to future ACC member SMU on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles’ game against SMU is just its fourth home game of the season and first since November 29. Florida State’s game against the Mustangs comes as the final examination period for its players has concluded. The Seminoles are 2-1 at home this season with wins over both Kennesaw State (November 10, 94-67) and Central Michigan (November 13, 94-67). Since their two victories to open the season, the Seminoles have won the championship of the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Fla., with a victory over No. 18 Colorado, played in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge and opened ACC play. Florida State’s game against SMU begins a seven game stretch of home games which includes SMU, North Florida (December 19), Winthrop (December 22), Lipscomb (December 30), Georgia Tech (January 3), Virginia Tech (January 6) and Wake Forest (January 9). The Seminoles' next road game comes at Notre Dame on January 13.



NOTING FLORIDA STATE’S SEVEN GAME HOMESTAND

Florida State plays host to SMU on December 16, 2023 in its first of seven consecutive home games – it’s longest stretch of connective home games since beginning the 2020-21 season with home games against North Florida (W, 86-58, December 2), Indiana (W, 69-67, OT, December 9), Florida (W, 83-71, December 12), Georgia Tech (W, 74-61, December 15), Central Florida (L, 86-74), and Gardner Webb (W, 72-59, December 21). The Seminoles opened the 2003-24 season with seven consecutive home games – and seven consecutive victories over Maine (W, 69-49, November 21), Georgetown College (W, 81-67, November 24), Nichols State (W, 99-54, November 26), South Carolina State (W, 81-46, November 28), Northwestern (W, 71-53, December 1), Ole Miss (W, 66-60, December 3) and Fairleigh Dickinson (W, 83-46, December 6). The Seminoles also played seven consecutive home games to at the start the 1953-54 season (6-1). Florida State opened the 2002-03 season as it played a school-record eight consecutive home games (6-2 overall record).



APROPOS TIME TO SPEAK OF FLORIDA STATE'S ACADEMIC ACOMPLISHMENTS UNDER LEONARD HAMILTON

With the academic exam period having just concluded for the Fall 2023 semester at Florida State, it’s apropos to speak of the Seminoles’ academic achievements under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton. During Hamilton’s tenure as a head coach at Florida State, Miami, and Oklahoma State dating back to 1988, more than 97 percent of his four-year players have earned their degrees. In 2023, a program record 10 players were named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll. In the last seven years, at least seven players have been named to the ACC Honor Roll with a total of 13 players being named to the All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball team during that period of time.

LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO...

..Defeat SMU and gain at a second consecutive win over the Mustangs. The Seminoles defeated SMU 59-52 u in the Championship Game of the Colonial Classic on November 14, 2006 at the Donald L. Tucker Center;

...Defeat SMU and win its third home game of the season. The Seminoles have played three home games and have earned victories over Kennesaw State and Central Michigan;

...Defeat SMU and raise its record to 98-63 against the current 15 members of the American Athletic Conference. The Seminoles have played 13 of the current 15 members of the conference and hold a winning record against 11 of the 13 league members they have played (UAB, 4-0, 2018), (Charlotte, 4-2, 2013), (East Carolina, 1-0, 1968), (Florida Atlantic, 5-0, 2015), (Memphis, 22-31, 1991), (Navy, 1-0, 1977), (North Texas, never met), (Rice, 5-2, 1997), (USF, 22-13, 2023), (SMU, 1-0, 2006), (Temple, 1-3, 2016), (Texas San Antonio, never met), (Tulane, 26-12, 2021),

(Tulsa4-0, 2012), (Wichita State, 1-0, 2004).