Live updates: FSU run-rules Marist 9-0

Bob Ferrante
May 10, 2022
- 16,312
- 10,705
- 1,853
The Florida State softball team will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 4 p.m. against Marist, a game that will stream live on ESPN+.
The four-team regional also includes UCF and South Carolina at 7 p.m. (ESPN2). It's a double-elimination format, so if the Seminoles win on Friday they will face the UCF-South Carolina winner on Saturday.
FSU will be hosting a regional for the ninth-straight season after putting together their 19th 50+ win season on their way to the ACC Regular Season Championship and the ACC Tournament Championship. The Seminoles are looking to qualify for their 10th NCAA Super Regional.
Friday's games
Game 1 – Marist (Visitor) vs. Florida State (Home), 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2 – UCF (Visitor) vs. South Carolina (Home), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday's games
Game 3 – Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 4 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 3:30 p.m.
Game 5 – Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m.
Sunday's games
Game 6 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4 p.m.
Game 7 (If Necessary) – 6:30 PM
