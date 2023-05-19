ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates: FSU run-rules Marist 9-0

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
16,312
10,705
1,853
The Florida State softball team will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 4 p.m. against Marist, a game that will stream live on ESPN+.

The four-team regional also includes UCF and South Carolina at 7 p.m. (ESPN2). It's a double-elimination format, so if the Seminoles win on Friday they will face the UCF-South Carolina winner on Saturday.

FSU will be hosting a regional for the ninth-straight season after putting together their 19th 50+ win season on their way to the ACC Regular Season Championship and the ACC Tournament Championship. The Seminoles are looking to qualify for their 10th NCAA Super Regional.

Friday's games

Game 1 – Marist (Visitor) vs. Florida State (Home), 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2 – UCF (Visitor) vs. South Carolina (Home), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday's games

Game 3 – Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m.

Sunday's games

Game 6 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4 p.m.

Game 7 (If Necessary) – 6:30 PM
 
My preview story focuses on the heartbreak of the 2022 losses to Mississippi State in the Tallahassee Regional. FSU players watched the game last fall and took away some valuable lessons. The Seminoles have also faced a daunting schedule that was loaded with national seeds.

floridastate.rivals.com

TheOsceola - With lessons learned from 2022 loss, battle-tested FSU begins NCAA tourney

Learning from last year's regional losses to Mississippi State was a tough but necessary lesson for FSU softball.
floridastate.rivals.com
 
FSU lineup:

1lf6 Kaley MudgeL.350
2cf4 Jahni KerrL.391
33b8 Kalei HardingR.310
4p13 Mack LeonardL.303
52b9 Devyn FlahertyL.322
6rf1 Hallie WacaserR.333
7c51 Michaela EdenfieldR.242
81b3 Bethaney KeenL.238
9ss10 Josie MuffleyR.272
 
Marist lineup:

1cf3 Peyton PuseyL
22b5 Sam FreelandL
3dp15 Maddie PleasantsR
4ss25 Haley AhrR
53b4 Alyssa GruppL
6rf55 Shea WalshL
7c13 Isabella ManoryR
8lf33 Hannah BrockL
91b10 Maddie GoreR
10p31 Kiley MyersR
 
Keen grabs the first out

Nice stop at 3B by Harding for out No. 2
 
Crowd chants "K Time" and Mack obliges with a strikeout swinging

Middle 1st, 0-0
 
Mike, Maria and Mila Norvell are here. Michael Alford is also here
 
Ground ball at Flaherty, who tags out the lead runner. Throw to first is just a bit too late
 
Walsh grounds out to Keen at 1B, runner advances to second

Two down
 
Manory is out 6-3

So the leadoff error doesn't hurt FSU

Middle 2nd, 0-0
 
Great eye by Edenfield to work that walk after falling behind in the count 0-2
 
Mudge makes decent contact, but it's right at the LF

End 2nd, 0-0
 
Flaherty runs out an infield single, Leonard to 3B

Runners on corners for Wacaser
 
