Live Updates: FSU soccer hosts Pitt with spot in College Cup on the line

Three National Championships

22-0-1 in the first round

21-2 in the second round

17-3-1 in the third round

11-4-2 in the quarterfinals

5-7-1 in the semifinals

3-3 in the finals

79-19-5 in the NCAA Tournament

FSU sports information:For the fifth time in the last 13 months, the Florida State women's soccer team (19-0-1) will face the Pitt Panthers (14-4-1) as the two teams will battle for a spot in the College Cup on Friday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and can be seen live on ESPN+ with Shawn Davison (Play By Play) and Trevor DeGroot (Color) on the call.The Seminoles played arguably their best game of the season on Sunday night as they dominated from start to finish in a 5-0 win over fifth-seeded Texas at the Seminole Soccer Complex. FSU scored two goals in the first 10 minutes and scored three goals in the first 20 minutes to run away with the victory. Sunday was FSU's largest margin of victory ever in the third round of the NCAA Tournament and was also the most goals FSU has scored in the third round.The Seminoles have made quite the home in the NCAA Quarterfinals. FSU has made the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals in six consecutive seasons and 17 out of the last 19 seasons. FSU has won their last three NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal matches.FSU and Pitt know each other very well as Friday will mark the fifth time in the last 13 months that the two teams have met. FSU defeated Pitt 1-0 last season in the regular season and defeated them 3-0 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament last year. FSU defeated Pitt 3-2 on Oct. 19 before taking down the Panthers 2-0 in the ACC Semifinals. FSU is a perfect 13-0-0 against Pitt.FSU has put together one of the best offensive seasons in school history this season. FSU has already scored 65 games this season which is tied for the fifth-most in school history and is just six goals from the second-most in school history. FSU is on pace to break the school record for goals per game, points per game and assists per game. FSU currently leads the country in goals per game, points per game and assists per game. FSU also scored 36 goals in ACC play which is the second-most goals ever scored in ACC history during conference play.After struggling in the first three games of ACC play where FSU gave up seven goals in three goals, FSU has locked down opponent after opponent in the last 12 games. FSU has allowed just four goals in their last 12 matches and has shut out six out of their last seven opponents. The last time FSU has recorded six shutouts in seven games was in 2021 on their way to a National Championship. FSU started with a shutout in the ACC Championship and proceeded to allow just one goal in their six NCAA Tournament games.Cristina Roque has solidified herself as one of the top goalies in FSU history, and she continues to get better when the lights are at their brightest. With three shutouts so far in the NCAA Tournament, Roque is FSU's record holder for career shutouts in the NCAA Tournament with 14. Roque is second in school history with 14 wins in the NCAA Tournament. Roque currently has a 0.65 goals against average this season which is tied for the ninth-best in school history.FSU has been dominant at home in the NCAA Tournament. Out of 61 games, FSU has advanced in 58 of those games while losing just twice. Overall, FSU has a 57-2-1 record in NCAA Tournament games in Tallahassee. In those 60 games, FSU is outscoring its opponent 170-23.For the fourth consecutive season, Florida State won an ACC Championship. FSU defeated Pitt (2-0) and Clemson (2-1) to claim the program's 10th ACC Championship. FSU claimed both the ACC Regular Season Championship and the ACC Tournament Championship for just the fourth time in program history.Florida State has been a perennial power for most of this century, but FSU was able to accomplish something they never have in school history this regular season. FSU completed its first ever undefeated regular season in school history with a 14-0-1 record. FSU did complete the 2020 regular season with an 8-0 record with a conference-only schedule. FSU's 20 game unbeaten streak is tied for the second longest streak in school history.FSU forward Onyi Echegini has been very impressive all season but has taken her game to another level in recent weeks. In her last nine games, Echegini has scored eight goals and has emerged as the ACC's leading goal scorer. Echegini has scored 10+ goals in back-to-back seasons and is the first Nole to accomplish that feat since Deyna Castellanos in 2018-19. Echegini was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and the ACC Tournament MVP.Freshman forward Jordynn Dudley has put together one of the best freshman seasons in the country. Dudley has scored 12 goals while adding eight assists. Her 12 goals is tied for the second-most ever by a freshman in FSU history. Her 32 points also ranks second among freshman in FSU history. Dudley has recorded a point in eight out of the last nine games for the Seminoles.The Seminoles have one of the top scoring duos not only in the ACC but also in the country with Jordynn Dudley and Onyi Echegini. Echegini (14) and Dudley (12) have combined to score 26 goals for the Seminoles this season. Echegini and Dudley are the top two scorers in the ACC. This is the first time since 2014 that FSU has had two double-digit scorers in a season.Florida State is the best team in the country in terms of spreading the ball around. 13 players have scored for the Seminoles this season which is a top 10 mark in school history. FSU is ranked first in the country with 3.65 assists per game. Taylor Huff leads the team with 13 assists which ranks sixth in the country. Huff's 13 assists is tied for the third most in a single season by a Seminole.FSU has once again been one of the top defensive teams in the country. FSU has shut out six out of their last seven opponents and have given up just four goals in their last 12 games. Against Miami, the Seminoles did not allow a single shot. This was the first time the Seminoles have held an opponent to 0 shots since Sept. 8, 2019, against Samford. It was the eighth time the Seminoles have held an opponent to 0 shots and just the third time and first time since 2014 that FSU has held an ACC opponent to 0 shots.Overall, Florida State has a combined record of 12-4 all-time in postseason penalty kicks - including a record of 10-2 since 2005 - and earned the 2011, 2015 and 2016 ACC Championship and the 2021 National Championship by way of PKs.FSU has trailed just three times this season and have made comebacks in each match to either win or tie the match. FSU has trailed twice at the half this season against Syracuse and No. 18 Pitt and came back to win 3-2 in both matches. FSU also fell behind against No. 1 UNC in the final minutes but got a last-second goal from Mimi Van Zanten to earn the draw.The Seminoles have dominated teams in the final 25 minutes of the match. In the last 25 minutes of their games this season, FSU is outscoring opponents 25-4 with two of those goals being surrendered against No. 1 North Carolina.The Seminoles have been unstoppable in the final 45 minutes of their first six matches. In the second half this season, FSU is outscoring their opponents 46-4 compared to just a 17-8 advantage in the first half. Under Head Coach Brian Pensky, the Seminoles have outscored their opponents 87-14 in the second half.