Live updates: Mike Norvell at Tallahassee QB club

Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 16,327
-
- 10,730
-
- 1,853
Florida State coach Mike Norvell is one of the featured speakers at the Tallahassee Quarterback Club kickoff event on Tuesday night.
Packed house with 420+ ticketed members/fans at the University Center Club
A few players are also here taking photos with fans.
We will have updates from his speech, which is expected to start at 6:45 pm.
