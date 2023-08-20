ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates: Norvell, coordinators on scrimmage No. 2

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
16,280
10,700
1,853
Florida State coach Mike Norvell and the coordinators will speak with us around 11 a.m. on Zoom following the second scrimmage.

Norvell said on Thursday the first scrimmage was a lot of scripted situations. This scrimmage will be over a half of football, maybe more, depending on play count. They will work on sudden change and the unexpected aspects that will show up.

"It's going to be a big evaluation day," Norvell said.

We'll have updates in the thread below
 
  • Like
Reactions: dmitch32309
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Football Live Updates: Mike Norvell recaps FSU's second spring scrimmage

Replies
13
Views
540
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
Bob Ferrante

Football Updates: Mike Norvell after FSU's first spring scrimmage

Replies
12
Views
1K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante

Football Live updates: Mike Norvell previews start of spring practice

Replies
18
Views
649
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante

Baseball Live updates: FSU vs. Louisville (Game 2 on Fri, 6 p.m.)

Replies
24
Views
1K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante

Baseball Updates: FSU at Wake Forest (Game 2, Saturday at 4 p.m. on ACCN Extra)

Replies
202
Views
3K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today