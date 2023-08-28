Live updates: Norvell, coordinators press conferences

Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
- May 10, 2022
FSU coach Mike Norvell as well as coordinators Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and John Papuchis will talk with the media beginning on Monday at 11:30 a.m.
We'll also get our first thoughts on the depth chart for the LSU game, one that of course will have a number of "or" designations but perhaps some resolution on position battles coming out of the spring.
Follow along and we'll have updates below
