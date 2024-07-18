JerryKutz
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 3, 2022
-
- 3,234
-
- 9,858
-
- 1,853
Much like The Osceola’s Bob Ferrante attends the Florida State vs Atlantic Coast Conference hearings in the Leon County Court House, and posts notes on a thread detailing both the ACC and FSU’s arguments, Larry Williams, Senior Writer for Clemson’s Tigers Illustrated, attends the ACC vs Clemson hearings at the Pickens County Court House and posts updates as well. Much like they did in Florida, the ACC argued that South Carolina does not have specific personal jurisdiction over the ACC because the ACC does not have sufficient minimum contacts with South Carolina.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: