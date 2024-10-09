For the second straight practice this week, the younger players were alone for the opening portion of practice before the veterans joined for the final 2/3rds. And for the second straight day, the true freshman wide receivers took advantage of that opportunity. Elijah Moore had a spectacular one-handed grab on an outside post route in 7-on-7. Lawayne McCoy also did a great job getting open, finding holes in the defense and adding yards after the catch with some impressively shifty moves. By my count, McCoy and Moore had six combined catches in the opening 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods before the veterans joined the practice. These two in particular continue to push for playing time and have made the most of this bye-week opportunity with expanded roles.

This bye week approach also gave Luke Kromenhoek a chance for an expanded role in practice, as has DJ Uiagalelei's injury. I've liked more and more of what I've seen from the true freshman quarterback. He has freshman moments where probably one of every five or so throws he makes is ill-advised and puts the ball in danger. But the arm talent remains impressive. He had an exceptional deep ball to Jalen Brown during 7-on-7 work that couldn't have been any more perfect. He also showed off his scrambling ability a few times Wednesday, taking off to extend plays with his legs and pick up some yards.

The run game showed some promising signs of life during Wednesday's practice as well. Caveats should be attached because it was against a mix of defensive players from the first, second and third teams, but there were quite a few chunk runs Wednesday morning. Caziah Holmes busted a long 50-ish-yard touchdown early in practice. Lawrance Toafili busted a similarly long run late in practice. Even Brock Glenn had a touchdown run in red-zone work where he was pushing Darius Washington ahead of him as a lead blocker. That play and the celebration from Glenn and the offense that followed brought a smile to Norvell's face, something we don't see a ton from him on the practice field. Micahi Danzy had a great 1-on-1 catch where he created just enough separation, leapt into the air to secure a ball and held onto it through colliding with the ground. You saw FSU try to use him on wheel routes last week vs. Clemson and that could again be a lethal way to use the freshman running back going forward.

Glenn managed the offense well Wednesday. He had some really nice throws and remains capable as a passer on the run, a skill that may be required going forward from how this offensive line has performed this season.

There weren't nearly as many drops Wednesday as there were Tuesday. However, these catching issues still showed up a few times and often at the worst moments. Both Glenn and Kromenhoek got one-minute drill situations early in Wednesday's practice and both their drives were derailed by bad drops. Toafili dropped a screen on fourth and four that would have extended the drive and BJ Gibson -- who had a chunk catch over the middle of the field earlier in the drive -- dropped a third-down pass that would have given Kromenhoek a first down at the opponent's 15-yard line with about 30 seconds left.

Kyle Morlock had a few really nice catches Wednesday, including one on a nice ball down the seam from Kromenhoek which he held onto through contact. The freshman tight ends, Amaree Williams and Landen Thomas, each had moments of brilliance Wednesday as well with catches to convert first downs.

I really appreciated the hustle I saw from a few younger defensive tackles, KJ Sampson and Daniel Lyons, during Wednesday's practice. They each made plays where they hustled way out towards the sideline to assist on tackles. Sampson helped blow up a screen, showing off remarkable acceleration to get out there in time to make a play.

Safety Ashlynd Barker made quite a few plays Wednesday morning. He nearly had an interception early in practice, settling for a leaping pass breakup. However, he got his interception later in the day on a fourth-down pass. He also added another PBU in 1-on-1s when he kept with a play and knocked a deep pass that appeared to be caught out of the receiver's hands before he could secure it.

Cornerback Edwin Joseph also once again showed off his playmaking ability late in Wednesday's practice. On consecutive plays, he came up to assist on stopping a screen pass and then knocked away a pass intended for Elijah Moore in the back corner of the end zone with a leaping PBU.

Mike Norvell seemed quite pleased with what he saw from his team during Wednesday morning's Florida State practice to close out the bye week.I think he's right to be. It was an energetic, competitive practice where both sides of the ball made plenty of plays. An encouraging way to end the bye week.Here are some observations from FSU's Wednesday morning practice: