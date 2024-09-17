Florida State returned to the practice field Tuesday morning for its first open practice of the week, four days out from Saturday night's home game against Cal (3-0).



Head coach Mike Norvell said after the practice that it was a "high-emotion" day of work, adding that was what he wanted to see. "I saw some guys that in the earlier part of practice that maybe lost control of a reaction or a response. To see them finish the way they did, it was definitely a positive step."



Here are our observations from Tuesday's practice:



FSU's first team period Tuesday morning was a pair of red-zone series, an area where the offense has struggled this season. The first series ended on third down with DJ Uiagalelei throwing an endzone interception to Fentrell Cypress. The second series, helmed by Brock Glenn, ended with a touchdown run by Samuel Singleton after a few runs gave the offense first and goal inside the five.



I know you all are probably tired of hearing this by now given the fact that it hasn't yet translated into games, but I thought it was a good day for Uiagalelei after his interception to start things. He connected with Hykeem Williams and Malik Benson a few times each during team periods, using the middle of the field well to find open targets. He also had a goal-line touchdown pass later in the day to Ja'Khi Douglas under some pressure from the defensive line. Glenn had a few nice throws as well and also used his legs effectively on a few occasions to pick up yards when he couldn't find an open receiver or found himself under pressure. Luke Kromenhoek threw an interception to Conrad Hussey during 7-on-7 pass skelly work, but he also had probably the single-best throw of the day in 11-on-11 when he connected with Micahi Danzy deep down the sideline on a play-action pass. It was a perfect throw and a nice catch by the running back through pretty good coverage.



It's something that FSU's wide receivers work on from time to time, but that they spent a few early periods of Tuesday's practice working on perimeter blocking felt intentional after Norvell called FSU's perimeter blocking against Memphis "bad" and "awful" during his press conference Monday. We saw much better perimeter blocking on a screen to Benson late in Tuesday's practice that allowed him to pick up about 10 yards thanks to an improved execution from his fellow wideouts.



Blake Nichelson also had an interception in 1-on-1s to round out the Mission Takeaway counter at three during Tuesday's practice. DJ Lundy and KJ Sampson had a few nice plays against the run where they moved laterally well to stop a run for a short gain. Marvin Jones Jr. also had a pair of "tackles for loss" on consecutive plays during the final 11-on-11 period.



Kyle Morlock had probably the best catch of the day, getting separation in a hole in the defense and going well above his head for an impressive full-extension catch down the sideline on a slightly high pass. Fellow tight end Brian Courtney also had a nice catch on a really nice throw from Glenn during the same 11-on-11 period.



We'll be back out there Wednesday morning for the final practice availability before Saturday's game.