Florida State was back on the practice field Tuesday morning for its first of two open practices to the media this week before Saturday night's road game at SMU (8 p.m. on ACC Network).



Mike Norvell called it a good day and said you could feel the energy, intensity and drive to improve from his players. However, he admitted things got a bit sloppy with eyes and details late in the practice and stressed the importance of those things going into a matchup against an SMU offense that likes to run tempo.



Here are more observations from the day's work:



No position group flashed more to me during Tuesday's practice than the linebackers. From the onset of practice, I thought that unit played at a high level. Blake Nichelson came up to make a few run stuffs during the first 11-on-11 series and DJ Lundy added another. Additionally, Justin Cryer made a great play on the goal line where he wrapped a receiver up after a screen pass to deny him from reaching the end zone.



The brightest offensive spot of the day probably came from Brock Glenn, who uncorked an incredible deep ball in stride to Darion Williamson during the opening team period. However, Glenn also was responsible for a fumble on a botched handoff after a low snap later in the day, showing some of his up-and-down nature.



DJ Uiagalelei also made a really spectacular throw in a team period, airing out a cross-body throw while rolling out left that was caught by Deuce Spann. It was quite an impressive throw and catch, continuing to display his remarkable arm talent. He also had chunk completions to Malik Benson and Amaree WIlliams in 11-on. In other situations throughout the practice, though, he continued to hold onto the ball a bit too long before passing.



Marvin Jones Jr. had a sack of Uiagalelei on Tuesday and also made a nice play on the first play of the first 11-on-11 period where he identified a screen pass and ran down the defender from behind for a "tackle." Encouraging to see him build off his breakthrough performance vs. Cal.



Quindarrius Jones secured an interception during an 11-on-11 period after he had three pass breakups Saturday. Freshman Ricky Knight III also had a pair of interceptions while working with the scout team. He made plays throughout preseason camp and continues to look like a future contributor.



We'll be back Wednesday with observations from FSU's final practice before Saturday night's first true road game of the 2024 season.