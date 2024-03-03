Bob Ferrante
- May 10, 2022
Iverson Howard has been recruited for a few years already and now he's in the process of setting up his official visits. The running back out of North Potomac (Md.) Quince Orchard is planning to take official visits to Michigan and Florida Statewhile Tennessee, Wisconsin, Maryland, Penn State, and Rutgers are candidates for visits as well.
