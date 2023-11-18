ADVERTISEMENT

Postgame Updates: No. 4 FSU vs. North Alabama

For the final time this season, it's time for a Florida State football gameday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The No. 4 Seminoles (10-0, 8-0 in ACC) play their final home game of the season today at 6:30 p.m. on the CW Network against FCS opponent North Alabama (3-7). A few sportsbooks have FSU as a 48 or 48.5-point favorite over the Lions. The weather is expected to be in the low 70s around kickoff and drop off into the mid 60s by the end of the game. There is expected to be minimal wind and a very low chance of rain.

How to watch, listen to FSU's game vs. North Alabama

Before the game, FSU will honor 16 seniors in its Senior Day ceremony, including QB Jordan Travis, LB Kalen DeLoach, DE Jared Verse and others. While FSU is believed to have come out of last week's win over Miami in relatively good health, we'll be tracking the statuses of players pregame to see if a few players may sit out to rest up for the Seminoles' game at Florida next Saturday and the ACC Championship Game in two weeks.

This will also serve as the game thread for the Seminoles' home finale as they look for their 17th win in a row. The Osceola will be providing updates from Doak Campbell Stadium and extensive postgame coverage of the game as well.
 
