Bob Ferrante
- May 10, 2022
Update from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman:
Onis Konanbanny, the No. 16-ranked SAF in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class out of Columbia (S.C.) Heathwood Hall, is down to two finalists. Tennessee and Florida State headline the favorites for Konanbanny, who is aiming to have a decision made in August before his senior season kicks off.
"I feel relaxed for sure knowing it's down to two teams," Konanbanny, the No. 124 player in the Rivals250, told Rivals.
"I want to thank everybody for giving me the opportunity to play at the highest collegiate level," he continued. "These are two great schools ... schools that really cared about me throughout my whole process, that fit my style and these relationships are real ... they're relationships that will go beyond football. There's no good or bad, just a great situation at both schools."
