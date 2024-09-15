The Osceola staff takes a second look at FSU's performance vs. Memphis as the Noles drop to 0-3 after losing to 20-12 to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.



FSU's first drive of the game



1-10 FSU25-Nice start to the game, inside zone to Williams and nice blocks by 53 and 67 to have a positive start to game



2-2 FSU33-Sometimes the other team just makes a great play, LB spills the run to the gap outside of him and the safety fits the next gap and puts his helmet and the ball and forces a fumble. Williams might could have done a better job of ball security, but it was a hell of a hit. The worst possible start for FSU, the best possible start for Memphis.







Memphis 1st drive of game



1-10 FSU25-Nice start for the defense holds Memphis to short gain, might have gone for no gain if D Jackson had stayed in his gap a little longer but he was trying to make a play.



2-8 FSU23-Payton does a great job of getting up field and forcing the QB deeper than he wanted to be, throws off platform, causes INC.



3-8 FSU23-MLB comes on blitz, WDE is a dropper, but he doesn't get any depth, never leaves LOS, he was not spying, looked like AZ thought the DE was suppose to run with crosser.



P1-7 FSU7- Knowles come off edge unblocked. Forces errant throw.

Nice play by Farmer, gets off double team on QB draw, nice gap discipline.



2-7 FSU7- Nice play by Farmer to get off double team and make play on QB draw, nice gap discipline.



3-9 FSU9-Jackson and Farmer run a TON stunt and Farmer comes free for sack.



4-17 FSU17-FG for Memphis.



This was a win for FSU as whole not to give up a TD but the entire sequence had to give Memphis some confidence.