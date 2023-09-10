Second-Watch Sunday: Rewatching FSU’s 66-13 win over Southern Miss with Mark Salva, the Osceola staff

OsceolaPat
Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- Jul 31, 2022
-
- 2,216
-
- 3,320
-
- 853
The Osceola staff including former FSU center Mark Salva will offer their thoughts on FSU's 66-13 runaway win over Southern Miss on Saturday-Sunday morning. Mark will start his second watch in the early part of the afternoon (somewhere between 2pm and 2pm eastern) and of course the rest of the staff will also pop in and out of the thread throughout the day.
Please let Mark, and us, know if you have any questions and we would also like to hear your comments as you rewatch the game today.
Please let Mark, and us, know if you have any questions and we would also like to hear your comments as you rewatch the game today.