Things change quickly in recruiting. You can have prospects that look like they will commit one moment to only end up at another program not long after. Recruiting has become much more unpredictable over the past few years. FSU sits at 4 commitments. Ethan Pritchard and Tramell Jones both seem 100 percent committed to the Noles. Solomon Thomas and Javion Hilson are still taking visits so while committed you have to consider them to be soft at this time.- Henderson is one of the top-rated backs on FSU's board. Turn on his film and you can see why. FSU is fighting in-state school Auburn . These usually don't work out in FSU favor but they do seem to be picking up some steam in his recruitment.- Tough to land a tight end commitment from a prospect from Georgia. FSU did that last year in flipping Landen Thomas. They will try and pull off the same feat this year with Williams. He is a big-time prospect. Saw him at Miami and he is every bit of 6-5 or 6-6 if not even taller.- Addison is one of the top-rated prospects on their OL board. Addison has taken visits and he will make another appearance on FSU campus soon. Addison likes Coach Atkins and FSU sits in a good spot for the talented lineman.- I never want to say the word LOCK in recruiting again. That being said FSU sits in a good spot for Charles. He is one of the top DL prospects in the country. He performed well at a recent UA camp. Charles has said and done everything right regarding FSU. Look for Charles to potentially commit to the Noles before the summer is out.- Moore is one of the most impressive-looking prospects. He has huge hands. He just snatches the ball out of the air. He is a very good route runner. He reminds me of former FSU receiver Willie Haulstead.- One of the top players in Florida is Golden. He was the main reason why his team won their school's first state title. Golden is a great athlete who is getting recruited as a corner. He has size, speed and athletic ability. Golden has ND as his leader but FSU has made a move. Berkeley Prep has not been kind to FSU so pulling a kid from this program may be a little tough. Golden is going to take a visit soon and the Noles do seem to be trending in the right direction.- For some reason FSU has cooled on Kromah. I still believe they could circle back on him. It will depend on what players like Henderson try and do. Henderson and Louis from (American Heritage Plantation) are at the top of the board.- Ffrench is leaning towards Ohio State. FSU is at the point they may want to stop recruiting players who are on the SFE football team. Ffrench is too talented to stop recruiting and the Seminoles led at one point. But unless the Ohio State WR coach leaves after this season, FSU will have a battle on their hands.- Duke was set to commit to FSU. The Seminoles were in the lead for Johnson. Alabama got him on campus and all of sudden FSU has dropped behind the Tide. This is one I could still see go FSU's way but at this time his recruitment has slipped.- Stubbs has been on FSU's radar for a few seasons now. The talented safety is one of FSU's top targets at the position. Stubbs just likes the Gators. They lead but FSU will keep recruiting him and let the season play out.- Newton is one of the top athletes in the state of Florida. He has an FSU offer but you don't hear much in regards to his recruitment. FSU will keep tabs on him and see how he performs this spring and their summer camps in June.