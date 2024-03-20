Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 16,735
-
- 11,042
-
- 1,853
Rivals' Adam Gorney takes a look at some of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2026
Brady Smigiel, a California QB, is planning a tour of schools in the Southeast this spring (including FSU, as Pat has mentioned)
Brady Smigiel, a California QB, is planning a tour of schools in the Southeast this spring (including FSU, as Pat has mentioned)
Rivals.com - Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2026 quarterbacks
Five-star Brady Smigiel is the top-ranked quarterback in the 2026 Rivals250.
n.rivals.com