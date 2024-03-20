ADVERTISEMENT

Ta'Niya Latson named AP honorable mention All-American

FSU sports information:

Sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson has been named an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American, announced on Wednesday afternoon. It is her second AP All-America honor in as many seasons at the collegiate basketball level.

The Miami native is once again one of the nation’s best pure scorers, ranking in the Top 11 in the country in both field goals made and free throws made. She is 31 points away from establishing the FSU single-season scoring record, sitting at 680 points and behind only Sue Galkantas’ 710 points from the 1981-82 season.

Latson earned All-ACC First Team honors this season and is once again a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard. She is tied for the ACC lead with six 30-point games in conference play, including a stretch of three consecutive 30-point games vs. Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and NC State.

Latson and the Seminoles play in their 11th consecutive NCAA Tournament beginning this Friday as a No. 9 seed. FSU faces No. 8 seed Alabama at 5:30 p.m. ET at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on ESPN2.
 
