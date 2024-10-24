All is quiet on the western front as of late but I spent today trying to get some updates some of the Florida State commits that could be on 'flip watch'.First, CJ Wiley:A couple of things to note here. As you likely would have seen, Mike Norvell visited Wiley during his game a few weeks ago during the bye week. That in-person visit was well received. Wiley continues to remain very guarded about his recruitment. He doesn't say much to anyone. Learned this morning that Wiley does not currently plan to be back on Florida State's campus before signing day.but as it stands right now, he isn't expected to be back. The key date to watch is Nov. 17th. If Georgia is to get him back on campus again, it would likely be for that game against Tennessee. Nov. 17th is also FSU's final open week of the season, so even if they wanted to play defense that weekend, they couldn't. Right now, I perceive this to be a two-team race despite a lot of programs pursuing Wiley. Georgia really wants a star-receiver that can come in and contribute immediately. It's a bit of a mixed bag of opinion on who has the edge right now.Chase Loftin:We reported earlier this season that Loftin was not planning on taking any visits to other programs but was quietly looking at his other options after the Seminoles start to the season. The remains to be the case but the early playing time and success of FSU's freshman tight ends have definitely helped things improve here. Talked to Loftin this morning and he still does plan on visiting FSU but he hasn't found a good time to do it yet. Nebraska is still chipping away here with Loftin but the fact that he hasn't visited there yet given the Huskers success this season is promising. I don't believe him to be on 'flip watch' in the traditional sense, but in terms of commitments, he lives the furthest away among commitments and its obviously been tricky getting him on campus. There are a couple of programs trying to get him to visit, one being the Huskers, the other I believe to be TAMU. Nothing has been set yet.Kevin Wynn:Wynn has visited USC and Texas in back to back weekends. Have been told that the USC visit, he went with a HS teammate of his that flipped to the Trojans. I'm not convinced that the Trojans are becoming a serious player here as others reports have suggested. I've been told that South Carolina's coaching staff will be visiting him for his game this Friday. South Carolina was one of the programs that he took an official visit to over the summer. Right now, I think Wynn is just going to games and making sure that he made the right decision in his recruitment. The word that was passed along to me was 'a little confused' with all the visits. Will update you if I learn something new regarding Wynn.Javion Hilson:I know he is not a commit, but do have a note on Hilson. Texas have been the perceived leader since Hilson decommitted, but as of this morning, they are now the team to beat according to national analyst Adam Gorney and that falls in line with what we've been hearing. As you may have seen over the last two days, Hilson will now not be returning to FSU for the Florida game despite his comments that he was planning to come back for that game when I talked to him following Clemson. He will instead take an official visit to Texas A&M and even then he might be trying to see Texas again that weekend. It was looking hopeful for a second that FSU might have a real shot to reel Hilson back in but if he follows through with the current set of plans, the outlook returns to the mean of being very unlikely. That said, I'm not entirely ruling out FSU yet. His comments suggest to me someone who is leaving the door open for all interested parties to make a bid.