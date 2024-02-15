ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Thursday at Clearwater: FSU vs. Stanford, 4 p.m. on ESPNU

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
Florida State (4-1) will face Stanford (3-2) on Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

FSU scored 42 runs through five games this season. FSU’s 42 runs through five gameS are thethird-most to start a season under coach Lonni Alameda.

Thursday will be just the fifth meeting between FSU and Stanford. The series is tied at two games apiece with the teams last meeting in 2017.

FSU holds a 15-7 record at the invitational with 11 of those wins coming against ranked opponents. FSU is 8-2 at Clearwater in the past two seasons which included a perfect 5-0 record in Clearwater in 2022.

Last season, FSU defeated Arizona, Arkansas and Louisiana while dropping games against Alabama and UCLA by a combined three runs.

We'll have some updates in the thread below:
 
Royalty hits the first batter, Taryn Kern

Torres, at short, snares the liner from Koch

Kaneshiro lines out to Flaherty, who throws to 1B for the double play

0-0 middle 1st
 
Kerr leads off with an opposite-field double

Mudge sac bunt, Kerr to third with one out

Harding pops out into foul ground, Kerr stays at 3B

Edenfield strikes out to end the inning. FSU misses a golden opportunity

0-0, end 1st
 
Royalty hits a batter and now a two-out single (hard-hit ball at Harding)

Stanford has runners at the corners

Royalty snags the ball and throws to first for the third out

0-0, middle 2nd
 
Wacaser smacks a double to CF

But she is erased on a double play as Torres lines back to the pitcher, Canady

End 2nd, 0-0
 
Royalty issues a leadoff walk

She's been flirting with danger in each inning
 
Royalty gets the 6-3 groundout

Wow. She escapes without giving up a run

Middle 3rd, 0-0
 
Kerr singles

Mudge strikes out, climbing the ladder

Harding flies out to CF

End 3rd, 0-0
 
Royalty strikes out the leadoff batter

Clements singles to RF

Canady strikes out looking

Mahler singles, runners on corners
 
Torres goes vertical and makes a Muffley-esque snare of the liner for the third out
 
Edenfield lines out

Flaherty strikes out

Wacaser grounds out

End 4th, 0-0
 
Royalty gets a pop out to start the inning

And then a groundout to Flaherty

And a third groundout, again to Flaherty

Middle 5th, 0-0
 
Harding reaches on an error

Edenfield strikes out

End 5th, 3-0 FSU
 
Jones walks
Houston grounds out
Clements grounds out
Canaday strikes out swinging

Middle 6th, 3-0 FSU
 
Flaherty singles
Wacaser pops out
Torres grounds out

Flaherty to third on wild pitch, scores on wild pitch

4-0 FSU
 
Mahler leadoff single
Kern strikes out
Koch strikes out
Kaneshiro grounds out

FSU wins 4-0
 
