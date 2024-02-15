Bob Ferrante
Florida State (4-1) will face Stanford (3-2) on Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.
FSU scored 42 runs through five games this season. FSU’s 42 runs through five gameS are thethird-most to start a season under coach Lonni Alameda.
Thursday will be just the fifth meeting between FSU and Stanford. The series is tied at two games apiece with the teams last meeting in 2017.
FSU holds a 15-7 record at the invitational with 11 of those wins coming against ranked opponents. FSU is 8-2 at Clearwater in the past two seasons which included a perfect 5-0 record in Clearwater in 2022.
Last season, FSU defeated Arizona, Arkansas and Louisiana while dropping games against Alabama and UCLA by a combined three runs.
We'll have some updates in the thread below:
