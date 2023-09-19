Tuesday practice updates (Clemson week)

The crowd noise was out in full force to kick off Clemson week. It was much louder pumped-in noise to the IPF than for last week's practices leading up to Boston College. It also feels notable that it wasn't just crowd noise as FSU normally uses. It was an audio track which also included some clips of a marching band playing and some songs playing on the PA system as well. It was done to challenge the communication of the offense/defense and prepare the team for what should be a very hostile atmosphere Saturday in Death Valley. The mission seemed to be accomplished as Jordan Travis was having to get very close to his offensive linemen to communicate with them before plays.

As Norvell said yesterday during his press conference, Travis was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. It indeed seems that he's fine health-wise entering the week and won't have any issues playing against Clemson the week after suffering an injury of some sort to his non-throwing arm/shoulder.

I was not especially blown away by the FSU offense at this morning's practice. There were a few players who stood out and a few nice moments, but overall it felt like the offense was slightly out of sync. Haven't been able to say that much this season so it feels notable to mention now. I thought Mike Norvell somewhat reflected that showing with how brief he was with a number of his answers during his post-practice interview. It doesn't necessarily mean anything for Saturday's game and Norvell indicated he liked FSU's response at Sunday night's practice, but it will interesting to see how the offense responds at tomorrow's practice.

I will say that at least part of the offensive issues were due to improved play by the secondary. After far too many busts in critical moments Saturday, the FSU secondary did a much better job at this practice of making catches much tougher. Jarrian Jones had a pass break-up in 1-on-1s and Shyheim Brown had a PBU during 7-on-7 pass skelly. Overall, it was an encouraging response from this unit after Saturday's disappointment.

I thought CJ Campbell had a nice day running the ball. He was one of the bright spots, as was Lawrance Toafili, who bounced back from his fumble Saturday with a few nice catches in 11-on-11, one on a wheel route and another over the middle. Other bright spots included Trey Benson (nice catch on a low pass), Johnny Wilson (good adjustment and grab on a ball he had to reach for), Keon Coleman (big downfield grab in 1-on-1s) and Kyle Morlock (few catches, touchdown vs. scout team).

In the trenches, Jared Verse was at his most dominant Tuesday during 1-on-1 pass protection drills. He handily won two reps, knocking one offensive lineman back onto his backside with some impressive strength. Braden Fiske also stood out among the defensive linemen and Darius Washington and Jaylen Early stood out among the offensive linemen.

We just wrapped at the first Florida State practice availability of Clemson week Tuesday morning.