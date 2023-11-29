Bob Ferrante
May 10, 2022
- 16,425
- 10,788
- 1,853
Florida State plays host to Georgia on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. (ACC Network) in an ACC-SEC Challenge game.
It's plausible that forward Jaylan Gainey makes his FSU debut tonight. Gainey missed all of the 2022-23 season after undergoing season-ending knee surgery. Gainey has not played in FSU's first five games but has been warming up and building toward a return, which Leonard Hamilton has often said would be in December.
Jamir Watkins sat down with the Osceola for a one-on-one interview earlier this week. Watkins, who averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in leading the Seminoles to the championship of the Sunshine Slam, was named the ACC Co-Player of the Week in a vote by a Blue Ribbon panel and announced by the ACC Office. Watkins was named the MVP of the Sunshine Slam as the Seminoles defeated UNLV and No. 18 Colorado to win the championship of the tournament.
Georgia features a familiar name in Jalen DeLoach, the little brother of FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach. "Everybody come to the tucker Center, Wednesday at 9:15," Kalen DeLoach said. "Little bro is playing." Watkins and Jalen DeLoach were teammates on VCU's roster last week.
Florida State, which won the championship of the Sunshine Slam with victories over Central Michigan, UNLV, and No. 18/21 Colorado last week, plays host to Georgia in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The game is the first meeting between the Seminoles and the Bulldogs in basketball since the 1981 season. Florida State will honor Hugh and Melinda Durham – who will be present at Wednesday’s game in a halftime ceremony. Durham, who was selected into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, coached both the Seminoles (in 1972) and the Bulldogs (in 1983) to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. He was elected into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in1980, the Kentucky High School Hall of Fame in 1994, the Florida Sports Hall of Fame in 1999, the Georgia SportsHall of Fame in 2009 and to the Kentucky Sports Hal of Fame in 2016. Following Florida State’s game against Georgia, the Seminoles begin ACC play at No. 19 North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C, on Saturday 2 p.m.
Hugh Durham led the Seminole basketball teams as a player in the 1950’s (1957-59) and as a coach in the 1960s and 1970s (1966-78). As a player, Durham scored 1,281 points and averaged 18.9 points scored per game. Durham is ranked 18th all-time in scoring, ninth in career scoring average, fourth in career free throws made (441) and is tied for ninth in school history among the fastest players in school history to score 1,000 career points. Durham became Florida State’s head coach in 1960, earned a 230-95 record and led three Seminole teams into the NCAA Tournament including the 1972 squad that played in Florida State’s first Final Four and advanced to the first National Championship game.
