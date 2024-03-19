ADVERTISEMENT

Football Updates: FSU kicks off spring practice Tuesday afternoon

After months of behind-the-scenes work by the Florida State football team (and months of waiting for all of us), spring football camp is upon us.

The Seminoles' pursuit of a worthy follow-up to last year's 13-1 ACC Championship season ramps up Tuesday afternoon at the FSU practice facility.

Practice is set to begin at approximately 4:15 and end around 6:30 with post-practice interviews of Mike Norvell, DBs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. and a few select players.

We'll have updates throughout the day including photos/videos of arrivals, a photo gallery and video package of the first few periods and an extensive observations story later tonight recapping everything we witnessed.
 
