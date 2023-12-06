Updates: FSU women host Jacksonville (Thurs at 11 a.m.)

FSU sports information:



No. 20 Florida State Women’s Basketball (6-2) battles Jacksonville (3-4) in an Education Game held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Tucker Center.



Several elementary and middle schools will be in attendance as the Seminoles hold their third Education Game since 2018. FSU last hosted several area elementary school kids at the Tuck in a 113-50 win over Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 7, 2022.



Balanced scoring highlighted Florida State’s win last Sunday vs. Kent State, getting five players back in double figures. Sophomore Ta’Niya Latson led FSU with 15 points - the third time she has led FSU in the points column this season.



Despite being a high-octane offense, the Seminoles have gotten downright defensive. FSU ranks 13th nationally with a 28.3 percent field goal percentage defense. In three of their past five games played, the Seminoles have held the opposition to under 30 percent shooting, including 24.7 percent last game against Kent State.



FSU is 51-10 over its last 61 games played against schools from the state of Florida. The Seminoles own a 79-75 road win at rival Florida on Nov. 17 - a game where Latson scored a career-high 35 points including a 17-point fourth-quarter explosion.



The Seminoles are averaging 16.1 points per game off turnovers, out-scoring their opponents in six of eight games this year. FSU out-scored Kent State, 21-6, last game in the category.



Junior forward Makayla Timpson is off to an All-America level start, ranking fifth in the country with 26 total blocks. She has at least three blocked shots in seven of FSU’s eight games played, and is averaging 3.3 blocks per game.



FSU continues to finish strong against the opposition, averaging nearly 23 points per game in the fourth quarter (22.5) and out-scoring opponents collectively 180-125. FSU is shooting 36-of-71 (50.7 percent) over its last four games in the fourth quarter.



Junior guard O’Mariah Gordon has three games this season playing 30 or more minutes and not recording a turnover.



Following Thursday’s morning matchup, FSU faces No. 2 UCLA in a nationally-televised game on ESPN2 on Sunday at noon. It is part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, which FSU is playing in for the second straight season.