ADVERTISEMENT

Updates: FSU women host Jacksonville (Thurs at 11 a.m.)

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
16,575
10,932
1,853
FSU sports information:

No. 20 Florida State Women’s Basketball (6-2) battles Jacksonville (3-4) in an Education Game held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Tucker Center.

Several elementary and middle schools will be in attendance as the Seminoles hold their third Education Game since 2018. FSU last hosted several area elementary school kids at the Tuck in a 113-50 win over Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 7, 2022.

Balanced scoring highlighted Florida State’s win last Sunday vs. Kent State, getting five players back in double figures. Sophomore Ta’Niya Latson led FSU with 15 points - the third time she has led FSU in the points column this season.

Despite being a high-octane offense, the Seminoles have gotten downright defensive. FSU ranks 13th nationally with a 28.3 percent field goal percentage defense. In three of their past five games played, the Seminoles have held the opposition to under 30 percent shooting, including 24.7 percent last game against Kent State.

FSU is 51-10 over its last 61 games played against schools from the state of Florida. The Seminoles own a 79-75 road win at rival Florida on Nov. 17 - a game where Latson scored a career-high 35 points including a 17-point fourth-quarter explosion.

The Seminoles are averaging 16.1 points per game off turnovers, out-scoring their opponents in six of eight games this year. FSU out-scored Kent State, 21-6, last game in the category.

Junior forward Makayla Timpson is off to an All-America level start, ranking fifth in the country with 26 total blocks. She has at least three blocked shots in seven of FSU’s eight games played, and is averaging 3.3 blocks per game.

FSU continues to finish strong against the opposition, averaging nearly 23 points per game in the fourth quarter (22.5) and out-scoring opponents collectively 180-125. FSU is shooting 36-of-71 (50.7 percent) over its last four games in the fourth quarter.

Junior guard O’Mariah Gordon has three games this season playing 30 or more minutes and not recording a turnover.

Following Thursday’s morning matchup, FSU faces No. 2 UCLA in a nationally-televised game on ESPN2 on Sunday at noon. It is part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, which FSU is playing in for the second straight season.
 
  • Like
Reactions: NoleLizards and c691027
Latson, Tucker, Gordon, Bejedi, Timpson to start. We'll have some updates from the arena

Early tip time - ACC Network Extra live stream and 96.5 FM in Tallahassee
 
Three early turnovers for Jax

Latson takes the last one, an errant pass, and has an easy fast-break layup

10-3 FSU, 6:49 left 1Q
 
FSU is red-hot to start, takes a 19-3 lead

Shooting 9 of 16 from the floor
 
Avery Treadwell was down for a few minutes but is able to walk off to the FSU bench with an injury
 
Viegas with a fourth 3 today. 14 points - season high for the freshman

86-65, under 5:30 to go
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

Updates: FSU opens ACCT vs. Wake (Thurs)

Replies
12
Views
301
Women's Sports Forum
JonScott
J
Bob Ferrante

FSU plays host to Miami on Sunday (11 a.m. on CW)

Replies
13
Views
190
Women's Sports Forum
semispear
S
Bob Ferrante

FSU hoops adds 6-4 transfer Malea Williams

Replies
1
Views
384
Women's Sports Forum
semispear
S
Bob Ferrante

Golf FSU women advance to NCAA Championships

Replies
0
Views
244
Women's Sports Forum
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante

Notes / updates: FSU women's hoops vs. NC State (Sat, 2:30 p.m.)

Replies
7
Views
309
Women's Sports Forum
noleforever95
noleforever95
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back