FSU sports information:



The biggest stage in women's college soccer is set as Florida State (21-0-1) will take on Stanford (20-0-4) in the National Championship Game on Monday night at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. Monday will be the first time in NCAA Division I women's soccer history that both teams in the National Championship Game are undefeated. Monday's winner will be the first unbeaten National Champion since 2011. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.



The Stage is Set

For the first time in NCAA women's soccer history, two undefeated teams will play for the National Title. FSU is making their seventh appearance in the National Championship game and their third appearance in the last four seasons. These two teams have not met since the College Cup in 2018 where FSU prevailed 2-0 in the semifinal where they ultimately won their second National Championship. FSU is looking to become the first undefeated National Champion since 2011.



What's at Stake

FSU has a chance to win their fourth National Championship on Monday night, all coming since 2014. FSU would move into second all-time behind North Carolina. A win would also secure the most National Championships ever won by an FSU program and would be FSU's 19th total National Championship.



Unstoppable Force Meets Immovable Object

Something will have to give on Monday night as Florida State brings the top scoring offense in the country to face the top defense in the country in Stanford. FSU is averaging 3.18 goals per game while Stanford is giving up just 0.42 goals per game. Stanford has recorded 14 shutouts this season while FSU has scored a goal in their last 33 games.



14 College Cups

FSU reached the NCAA Women's College Cup for the 14th time in school history. The 14 semifinal appearances are the second most in NCAA history, trailing only North Carolina (30).



A Home Away from Home

Florida State has made itself at home in Cary, N.C., over recent memory. FSU holds an 12-1-1 record in its last 14 games in Cary and holds a 21-7-5 record in Cary since 2010.



Dominance in the NCAA Tournament

The Seminoles have been nothing short but dominant so far in the NCAA Tournament. FSU has not allowed a goal in four games and is outscoring their opponents 16-0. FSU is the first team since Penn State in 2015 to reach the National Championship game without conceding a goal.



Scoring Explosion

FSU has put together one of the best offensive seasons in school history this season. FSU has already scored 70 goals this season which is tied for the second most in school history. FSU is on pace to break the school record for goals per game, points per game and assists per game. FSU currently leads the country in goals per game, points per game and assists per game. FSU also scored 36 goals in ACC play which is the second-most goals ever scored in ACC history during conference play.



Historic Defensive Numbers

After struggling in the first three games of ACC play where FSU gave up seven goals in three games, FSU has locked down opponent after opponent in the last 14 games. FSU has allowed just four goals in their last 14 matches and have shut out eight out of their last nine opponents. FSU is the first team since 2017 to shut out their first four opponents in the NCAA Tournament.



Nothing Gets Past Roque

Cristina Roque has solidified herself as one of the top goalies in FSU history, and she continues to get better when the lights are at their brightest. With four shutouts so far in the NCAA Tournament, Roque is FSU's record holder for career shutouts in the NCAA Tournament with 16. Roque is tied for the most career wins in school history in the NCAA Tournament with 16 wins. Roque currently has a 0.59 goals against average this season which is the seventh best mark in school history.



ACC Champs

For the fourth consecutive season, Florida State won an ACC Championship. FSU defeated Pitt (2-0) and Clemson (2-1) to claim the program's 10th ACC Championship. FSU claimed both the ACC Regular Season Championship and the ACC Tournament Championship for just the fourth time in program history.



A Historic Run

Florida State has been a perennial power for most of this century, but FSU was able to accomplish something they never have in school history this regular season. FSU completed its first ever undefeated regular season in school history with a 14-0-1 record. FSU did complete the 2020 regular season with an 8-0 record with a conference-only schedule. FSU has won 14 consecutive games which is tied for the longest winning streak in school history and is unbeaten in their last 22 games which is the second longest streak in school history.